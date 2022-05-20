ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Andrew Dent: How everyday materials can make innovative new products

By Manoush Zomorodi
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Repair, Repurpose, Reimagine. Materials scientist Andrew Dent takes us on a tour of the "materials library" where companies can find existing materials to reuse in their...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Ori Seri bio textile material is almost ready for a sustainable economy

The Ori Seri is tangible proof that innovation can help Mother Earth. Of course, sustainable fashion must be the goal of many brands and companies, but we acknowledge it’s not an easy feat. Ori Seri is made from algae and silk protein. It’s a biodegradable textile that combines different...
ENVIRONMENT
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

Hyundai will invest $5 billion toward US manufacturing and innovation

Hyundai will allocate an additional $5 billion toward investments in the US, the automaker announced on Sunday. The funds will support the company’s work in electric vehicles, robotics, air taxis, self-driving cars and artificial intelligence. The announcement follows the recent news that Hyundai plans to build a $5.54 billion electric vehicle plant in Georgia. With that facility included, the automaker intends to invest $10 billion in the US by 2025.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dent
yankodesign.com

Crowdfunding – The not-so-secret tool that can help a designer unlock their true potential

Everyone talks about portfolios, skill-building, certificates, master’s degrees, and internships, but nobody talks about the most readily available tool that provides the most effective crash course in product design and development. Crowdfunding is slowly and steadily becoming a brilliant way to test your ideas, refine them based on consumer interest and feedback, and actually translate concepts to products. Nothing helps you hone your design, marketing, and entrepreneurial skills than actually taking your idea directly to the public and gauging their interest.
MARKETING
TechCrunch

Nomagic picks up $22M for its e-commerce warehouse picking robots

Nomagic, a Polish startup that has built a robotic arm that can identify and pick out an item from an unordered selection (say, from objects in a box) and then move or pack it into another place, has raised $22 million, funding that it will be using toward both growing and expanding its business.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Epson and Kornit Showcase Digital Printing’s Potential

Click here to read the full article. Epson launched a direct-to-fabric printer for North America while Kornit Fashion Week London showed apparel and home décor applications. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKornit Fashion Week Showcases New Polyester Printing TechFashion's Digital Transformation Could Usher in Era of On-Demand ProductionNaot Shows Waste-Based Sandals at Kornit Fashion WeekBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

Parachutes for spacecraft are challenging to design and worrisome to engineers

What goes up must come down, so Boeing's Starliner capsule returns to Earth tomorrow after a short stay at the International Space Station. It's a test mission before NASA gives the company the go ahead to launch astronauts later this year. And the final step of a safe return comes down to parachutes. From member station WMFE in Orlando, Brendan Byrne reports these are complex systems that are challenging to design and worrisome to engineers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Materials Science#Ted Radio Hour#Radio#Material Connexion#Fast Company#The Financial Times#Cambridge University#The U S Navy
Variety

‘Mad Heidi’ Raises $2 Million From Crowd Investment, Tests New Distribution Model (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. In the first leg of what it hopes is an industry revolution, Zurich-based A Film Company has raised north of $2 million in crowd investment from 560 people across 19 counties to co-finance “Mad Heidi,” an action-adventure horror comedy reimagining of the Swiss icon. The OTT re-set includes portraying the Swiss icon Hedi as she’s never been seen before – with smocked dress, puffed sleeves, apron and pigtails, yes, but as a badass, kick-ass rebel with the brute strength to slice an opponent in two, top to toe, with a battle axe, for example....
MOVIES
NPR

An HIV drug appears to boost memory in mice, study shows

A new study finds that an HIV drug can reverse memory loss in aging mice. This type of memory helps humans do things like associate a name with a face. It typically starts to decline in middle age. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. A drug used to treat HIV aids may have...
SCIENCE
Billboard

Splice Names Tech Veteran Kakul Srivastava as New CEO

Kakul Srivastava is the new CEO at Splice, the music creation platform helping creators make music from home, the company announced on Tuesday. Joining from Adobe, where she was most recently vp of its Creative Cloud business, Srivastava takes over the CEO role at Splice from co-founder Steve Martocci, who is transitioning to executive chairman and chief strategy officer.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
World Economic Forum

Science helped us climb out of the pandemic. Now it can energize society

Science offers solutions for the world’s most complex challenges, if it fosters a close relationship with society. While science contributes intellectual capital to the global economy, it is also uniquely poised to play a greater role in science diplomacy. Global collaboration in science and technology research best succeeds within...
SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Challenge the Fabric: Fiber Innovators Dissect Fashion’s Sustainable Opportunity

Click here to read the full article. By connecting brands and suppliers, CTF aims to increase awareness about biobased, man-made cellulosic fiber material. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesUp Close: In Conversation with Pangaia's Christine GoulayH&M Brand Now Making Clothing With SpinnovaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
NPR

The government program that contributed to the baby formula shortage

The formula shortage is causing hardship to families across the country. Efforts are being made to bring in foreign supplies and to get the domestic manufacturer, Abbott, back up and running. But how could a recall at just one manufacturing plant cause such a devastating shortage in the United States?
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Polestar Invests in Silicon-Battery Startup StoreDot

Polestar's first electrified cars are quite good, but the company isn't about to rest on its laurels. There are plenty of innovations just over the horizon, and the former Volvo sub-brand doesn't want to be left in the dust. So now it's making an investment that should help it remain competitive well into the future.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

5 In-Vehicle Technologies Influencing Car-Buying Today

Whether new or used, getting a car is a big decision for anyone. With technology moving at a rapid pace, we're all trying to figure out what's actually needed and what's just glitz. Of course, once you figure out which car you want, you'll want to know just how much...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy