Westfield, MA

Barnes Air National Guard F-100 memorial ceremony

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing is set to hold its annual F-100 memorial re-dedication Friday at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

The yearly ceremony honors 13 fallen airmen who have given their lives performing their duties for the state and the nation. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute and memorial wreath-laying.

Distinguished guests include the families of all fallen airmen along with local leaders like Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe and state senator John Velis.

