Meeting for potential school board members offered June 6

May update from the chamber: a partnership between two chambers. – I’m excited to announce that the Paso Robles Chamber is joining forces with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce to become a single organization committed to supporting local businesses! The clear mission and vision are the unity of the two organizations by consolidating resources, resulting in more value for our esteemed members. This decision brings new cooperative marketing opportunities, workforce development strategies, and a stronger combined effort in the area of advocacy. Acting now to merge the two chambers of commerce is integral to supporting businesses with valuable and effective tools to build success.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO