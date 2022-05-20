ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

BPD participating in ‘Click It or Ticket’ from May 23-June 5

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

The Bogalusa Police Department will be participating in the "Click It or Ticket" seatbelt...

www.bogalusadailynews.com

bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff: Bogalusa businessman arrested

Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, a Bogalusa businessman, was arrested on Thursday, May 19, by detectives with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley. Thomas, a resident of Louisiana Highway 424, was jailed on multiple charges of sale of methamphetamine and...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for May 24, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on May 24, 2022:. Tysheen Kelley, off-road vehicles prohibited on highway, driver’s license-none, insurance-none, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony, resisting an officer, contempt of court (two counts) Gary McIntyre, bond surrender. Anterrius Walker, illegal...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

City council approves redistricting plan

During a special called meeting on Wednesday, May 18, the Bogalusa City Council approved a redistricting plan for the city’s voters, after receiving updated population figures from the 2020 census. The council decided from six possible plans, ultimately choosing “Plan E.” The vote to approve was 5-0 — city...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sheriff announces deployment of body worn cameras

In an effort to improve transparency, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal is equipping its enforcement deputies with body cameras, and citizens will begin seeing them in use as early as next week, according to Chief Civil Deputy Brent Jones of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jones said that Seal...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Cathy Freeman

Cathy Purvis Freeman, a native of Bogalusa and resident of Franklinton, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at Resthaven Living Center in Bogalusa, at the age of 71. Cathy is survived by her uncle, Robert Purvis Sr. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. Cathy was...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for May 25, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Sweet Beulah Baptist Church Youth Ministry will host the NAACP Youth Division on Sunday, May 29. The youth service will begin at 11:15 a.m. The public is invited. St. Paul A.M.E. Church. Join for the...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Vickie Hunt

Vickie Lynn Hunt passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Bogalusa, at the age of 58. Vickie was born in Freeport, Texas, on Sept. 25, 1964. Vickie was a dedicated mother and wife. She put her family’s needs and wants before her own. She fiercely loved her chihuahuas, Bella, Scooter and Trouble. She was and will always be a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. When she was not caring for her family, she enjoyed watching her movies, doing crafts and doing nail designs. Vickie went to cosmetology school and has never lost her love of nails and hair even though she was no longer physically able to do either anymore. Her presence will be greatly missed.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton went against Shaw in spring game

Franklinton took to the field last Wednesday at home and faced Archbishop Shaw in the spring game. “We took a step in the right direction this week in practice and it carried over into the scrimmage, but there’s a lot of work to be done on both sides of the ball,” Franklinton coach Guy LeCompte said on Thursday. “This was a good opportunity to go against a good team and a good coaching staff.”
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Balloon Festival celebrates inaugural event

The Bogalusa Parks, Recreation and Culture Commission presented the inaugural “Bogalusa Balloon Festival” from Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, at George R. Carr Memorial Airfield in Bogalusa. The event was originally scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was delayed until this year. The sky was filled...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa played Higgins in its spring game on Thursday

Bogalusa’s Lumberjacks competed against L.W. Higgins in their spring game that was held at Ben’s Ford Christian School on Thursday, as work on Bogalusa’s new track continues. “It went ok,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We accomplished some things that we wanted to accomplish. There are some...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Sports Briefs

Bogalusa Venture Crew 313 has spots available on its canoe racing teams. The group is preparing for several canoe races this spring. Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 21. There is no cost to join, as the crew funds the racing through its work programs. The group...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Ernest “Rabbit” Young Sr.

Ernest “Rabbit” Rankin Young Sr. entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church since he moved to Bush. Rabbit retired after 48 years of working at Papermill in 2001 and was a long-term IBEW (International Brother Hood of Electrical Workers) Member. He was highly respected by his co-workers and they loved his cooking, especially his gumbo. Rabbit was known at work for his cooking not so much of his “working.” In his retirement his favorite thing to do was mowing his yard three times a week. Ernest served in the Army and he LOVED his country, “LET’S GO BRANDON, FJB!” He would help anyone who was willing to help themselves. His favorite place to be was on his camp on the river. Ernest loved fishing, his motorcycle and driving to Bogalusa four times a week just to drive his wife crazy! He always tried to make everyone laugh and smile, he did not want anyone to be sad. Ernest was a loving and proud grandfather, there is a few that feel they are his favorites…but ya’ll are partially right, he loved ya’ll the same and you were all his favorite. He will be missed by all who knew him.
BUSH, LA

