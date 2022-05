Ohio — Mason City Schools spoke about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Wednesday. "Our hearts are broken as we think about the precious children and dedicated educators who were killed yesterday at Robb Elementary School. Every mass shooting is tragic. When this occurs in a school serving our youngest learners, it seems incomprehensible," the school said in a statement on its website. "Mason City Schools will continue to maintain a high level of safety preparedness across the district, and we will continue to focus on our students' social and emotional health and well-being."

