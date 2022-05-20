Oklahoma Long Balls Down Red Raiders in Series Opener

The Sooners pounded six home runs, the most the Red Raiders have allowed in a game since 2010

The No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders baseball squad lost its series opener against the Sooners Thursday night 13-8 at Rip Griffin Park. Oklahoma blasted six homers in the game, the most allowed by a Red Raiders team since March 10, 2010, when Gonzaga hit seven.

Oklahoma's offensive output of 13 runs marks the 10th time this year Tech has allowed 10 or more runs in a game, and the Red Raiders are just 2-8 in those games. It's the second time the Sooners offense has exploded against Tech after a 14-9 win earlier this season in Amarillo.

The long balls came often and early, starting with the very first at-bat of the game as Andrew Morris allowed the first of six home runs that would be scattered over the first five innings.

Tech kept pace early, though, plating three runs in the first inning as Cole Stilwell and Jace Jung bit back-to-back doubles. Ty Coleman followed with his eighth home run of the season to give the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead.

Tech would score again in the second inning with a Stilwell single that scored Dillon Carter.

The Sooners poured on the offense with eight runs that included a four-run sixth that saw three long balls. Morris was replaced by Jamie Hitt with Oklahoma leading 9-4.

Tech coach Tim Tadlock commented on the Sooners offensive onslaught, "Within a baseball game you have to go pitch to pitch, and you have to compete pitch to pitch. You just need to do the small things to win a game. I think Oklahoma has a chance to win the Big 12. That's a good baseball team. Oklahoma is not going to say hey, here's a game. We're going to have to go play good, sound fundamental baseball."

Tech scored four in the ninth to cause some late excitement but it wasn't enough.

It's the third loss in a row at home for the Red Raiders , the longest losing streak since 2015.

Next up for the Red Raiders is Game 2 of the Sooners series at 6:30 p.m. from Rip Griffin Park.

