A Premier League soccer manager appeared to kick a fan who was verbally abusing him during a postgame pitch invasion

Everton soccer fans on the pitch at Goodison Park after securing Premier League safety with victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton secured survival in the English Premier League with victory over Crystal Palace Thursday.

The win sparked a pitch invasion during which Palace's manager was accosted by an Everton fan.

Video from the incident appears to show boss Patrick Vieira lashing out at the fan in self-defense.

Everton secured survival in the English Premier League on Thursday night with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, sparking wild scenes as jubilant fans invaded the pitch in celebration.

The scenes quickly turned ugly, however, when an Everton fan accosted Crystal Palace's manager Patrick Vieira and began verbally abusing him, as Vieira walked across the pitch towards the locker rooms.

Video purportedly taken by the fan and posted on social media shows a close up of Vieira during the altercation, with the fan yelling: "Suck on that, you muppet, get in! Fuck off!"

The fan then appears to fall to the ground. Insider has not been able to independently verify the footage and is not reposting it.

A different angle, however, shows in clearer detail the moment at which the fan approaches Vieira, and their subsequent interaction, which involves Vieira attempting to grab the fan by the collar before kicking his legs, sending him to the ground.

The footage, which can be seen below, was shared by a number of media outlets:

Vieira has been asked about the incident but has so far declined to comment, saying, per Sky Sports: "I've got nothing to say about that."

It is, however, being investigated by police.

"Merseyside Police is investigating an altercation on the pitch at Goodison Park following the Everton v Crystal Palace match on Thursday," the Times of London reported the police as saying.

The altercation between Vieira and a fan is just the latest in a string of incidents that have occurred during pitch invasions in English football this week.

After Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties to make it to the Championship playoff final, Forest fans stormed the pitch, leading to two physical altercations involving Sheffield United players.

In one incident, a Forest fan appeared to body-check and headbutt Sheffield substitute Billy Sharp, who required stitches in the aftermath. Later, footage emerged, which appeared to show Sheffield player Ollie McBurnie stamping on a Nottingham Forest fan in the post-match melee.

Elsewhere, on the same night as the Vieira incident, Port Vale won their League Two playoff semifinal against Swindon Town, and elated fans invaded the pitch. Swindon's boss Ben Garner said some of his players were "physically and verbally abused" during the pitch invasion, per Sky Sports.

The incidents have led for some to call for tighter security at soccer matches to prevent such issues from occurring in the future.

Many Premier League managers have condemned the pitch invasions, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying:

"I don't mind the celebrational aspect — embracing the success that a team has had is part of football. I've got no issue with that," Howe told reporters.

"It's the aggression towards the opposition; it's swarms of people around one or two people.

"That doesn't sit well with me at all, that's something we have to act very quickly on because we want to avert potential tragedy."