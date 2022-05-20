ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A WNBA star did her best LeBron James impression with a stunning chase-down block off the backboard

By Meredith Cash
 5 days ago

Gabby Williams.

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

  • LeBron James rocked the basketball world with his chase-down block during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
  • Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams recorded a remarkably similar block of her own Wednesday night.
  • Williams ran the length of the court, then volleyed the Sky PG's layup attempt off the backboard.

A young Seattle Storm star did her best impression of LeBron James Wednesday night, recreating one of the most iconic plays of The King's legendary NBA career.

During the last seconds of Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James ran the length of the court and palmed the basketball against the backboard as Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala went up for a layup.

The historic chase-down block kept the score knotted at 89 points apiece and set the stage for James' Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first NBA title.

Though the stakes were far less significant Wednesday night for Gabby Williams and the Storm, the French forward did her best to channel James' intensity and athleticism as the clock wound down in her first meeting against her former team: the reigning champion Chicago Sky.

With 45 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and a five-point lead in Seattle's favor, a loose ball dribbled out from a scrum of players and landed Courtney Vandersloot's hands. The Sky superstar took off from the three-point arc, crossed half court, and made her way into the paint for what looked to be an easy lay-in.

But Williams, who was several feet behind Vandersloot at the start of the breakaway, had already caught up to Chicago's speedy point guard. As Vandersloot reached up to drop it in off the glass, the 5-foot-11 star left her feet, stretched her whole body, and swatted the ball off of the backboard.

Though Candace Parker wound up with the ball and a clean route to the basket to make it a one-score game, the Storm came away with the win at home to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Williams enjoyed her best performance of the still-young season, recording seven points, six rebounds, two steals, an assist, and one massive block to bolster the victory.

