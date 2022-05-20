Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: A Soft Idea
hamlethub.com
5 days ago
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT A...
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. Step inside nancy O.
As businesses across all industries compete to attract new talent, one Connecticut company is rewarding current employees with a new bonus program. Assisted Living Services, Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Conn. is converting its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for one outstanding employee into a $1,000 award for five employees each month in response to an employee and client survey. The program will culminate in December, 2022 with the selection of one Ultimate $5000 Platinum Caregiver.
Newtown Farmers' Market returns on Tuesday, June 21 from 2 to 6pm at Fairfield Hills!. Shop organic veggies, fruits, and locally raised meats (and more) from local farmers and artisan food producers. For up-to-date information regarding local vendors and Market news, follow Newtown Farmers' Market on Facebook here.
Stamford, Connecticut – Local Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor and founding member of the Briskin Group, Deborah Briskin, was named to Forbes 2022 “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State” List. Deborah began her career at Merrill Lynch in 1984 as a financial advisor. She returned to...
Ridgefield Responds is seeking a few great vendors to join the kickoff event, "Rasom (Together) in Ridgefield", on June 5th in Ballard Park, 12-4 pm. This event kicks off Ridgefield Responds' humanitarian aid initiative to help the Ukrainian people suffering the ravages of an unnecessary war. Help us show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people!
Editor's note: here on HamletHub, we are excited to introduce you to the team at Effectv! For the past few months, we have put a spotlight on local Effectv employees and learned what they love about their community, their job, and working with local small businesses. Meet Rusty Beers, sales...
When Lewis Baribault was 16 years old, he dreamed of becoming a motorcycle mechanic. But instead, he was persuaded by his uncle, Philip Baribault Sr., owner of Baribault Jewelers, to become a watch mechanic and Lewis never looked back. Now 50 years later, the Baribault family celebrated his milestone anniversary in the family business at a special event on April 23, 2022 at Rooftop 120 in Glastonbury.
Topstone Park in Redding to open this holiday weekend from 11am-7pm Please note: the park is open "weekends only" until June 20 at which time, they will be open every day. Questions? Contact Redding Park and Recreation by phone (203) 938-2551 or go online www.townofreddingct.org.
Farm fresh in Darien is BACK starting on Wednesday, June 8th! The Farmers' Market will be held at Goodwives River Shopping Center from 10am to 3pm. Shopping for fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables as well as baked goods and flowers - a few weeks away!. Vendor Information and an...
On Memorial Day in 1988, the Town Green Gazebo was gifted by the Rotary Club of Wilton to the Town. Since then, the Gazebo was been the gathering place for many members of our community both young and old. It is the centerpiece of the Town Green where several events are held each year. It is in a way - the heart and symbol of Wilton Center.
The Stamford Art Association is happy to announce the reopening of the Townhouse Gallery to artists and the public! — Join us as we celebrate our reopening season with two exhibitions on view now to June 16, 2022. The New Members group exhibit. New Members Show: Best in Show...
Be part of the Book Buddies program at the Somers Library this summer. All it takes is one hour per week from July 6th to August 31st. How it works: One older buddy meets at the library once a week to read and play word games and puzzles with a younger child to help them become a more confident reader.
The Junior League of Greenwich hosted its annual fundraiser, Touch A Truck, this past Sunday, May 22nd at Greenwich Town Hall with over 2500 attendees!. Kids of all ages came to enjoy dozens of unique trucks, various children’s activities including a roaming railroad, soccer games, martial arts, arts & crafts stations, food trucks, a vintage ice cream truck and live music. As always, there were firetrucks, police vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, and construction equipment to explore, as well as buses and fancy race cars.
The New Canaan Town Pool will open to residents from 11:00 am – 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in time for Memorial Day weekend. Season passes can be obtained online, click here, or at the Parks and Recreation office in Waveny House. On Saturday, June 4, the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), awarded the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District (DSSD) a $22,300 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant (CTCFOSG). The Bridgeport DSSD is using the funding to expand its Colorful Bridgeport creative placemaking programming, initiated in 2019 to build the reputation of the Downtown as a friendly, eclectic business and residential community flourishing at the intersection of commerce, community, and culture(s). The Bridgeport DSSD has engaged strategic partners in this programming, who can increase and diversify our audiences for the neighborhood, such as Skateport.Skateport draws residents from all over Connecticut, and in particular residents from Bridgeport, to hosted roller skating events held in the Downtown. The events invite attendees to view the city as a vibrant place to enjoy roller skating and the musicality of the sport, combined with other offerings from local vendors. With the ease of access from Metro North and the bus station, people both within and beyond the city come to Downtown Bridgeport to enjoy Skateport events and explore what Bridgeport has to offer. The Skateport team hosted its first event of the season on Saturday, May 21st. Two additional dates planned for 2022: Saturday, July 23rd and Saturday, October 1st.
Putnam Community Action Partnership (CAP) is pleased to announce that the sidewalk & decking in front of their building, located at 121 Main Street in Brewster, as well as the entrance way to their office will finally be receiving some much needed repairs!. These repairs will ensure the safety of...
Journey through a magical habitat flittering with beautiful tropical butterflies – and discover how to support butterflies’ vital environmental role – in “Flutter Zone,” a special summer encounter opening Sat., May 28 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. This walk-through exhibit offers guests the chance...
More than 300 Eastern Connecticut State University students were recognized for scholarly excellence at the conclusion of the spring 2022 semester. Given by academic departments across the University, the recognitions included induction into 15 academic honor societies, scholarship awards and departmental distinctions. Among those honored was Sabrina Greco of Redding,...
The Italian Center of Stamford (IC) announced that it has awarded Italian Language Scholarships to local high school seniors for proficiency in the study of the Italian language. A total of $10,000 was awarded to Madison Panapada from Stamford High School and Mariceleste Florian Rodriguez from Westhill High School. The...
In commemoration of National Preservation Month in May, PCSB Bank Somers contributed to Somers Historical Society's local preservation efforts through the purchase of a limited edition giclee entitled The Elephant Hotel, pictured here with the work's artist Susan Slyman, a nationally renowned Somers-based folk artist, and Christopher Boemio, Assistant Vice President and PCSB Bank Somers Manager.
Comments / 0