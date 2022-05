FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Activists are calling for change after the death of an inmate in Broward County. A South Florida family hopes they can bring about change after the death of their loved one while in the custody of Broward corrections officers. Some of those relatives, friends and community activists pleaded with Broward commissioners on behalf of Kevin Desir.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO