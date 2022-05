A Republican has entered the race to fill the unexpired part of Tom Reed’s term in Congress, but will not be running for the full term in the fall. Steuben County Republican Chair Joe Sempolinski has announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election caused by Reed’s resignation, but says that he won’t run in the fall in deference to Congressman Chris Jacobs.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO