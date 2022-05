Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances are on the way down and the chances for plenty of sunshine are quickly rising as our cold front has passed through and now we will focus on high pressure moving in. Temperatures are off to a cooler start for our Thursday morning and these cooler starts will continue to sticks around for a few days as lower humidity arrives. Drier conditions will arrive for the next several days including the weekend, which will allow any weekend plans to go on without any issues.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO