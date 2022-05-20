Adopt a siren in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is looking for people to adopt a siren. The person would be a siren observer for one of 152 outdoor warning sirens in the county.

The sirens are tested every Monday at noon, barring holidays, and inclement weather. The county said even with all the technology and two-way communication they still rely on human observation.

“So this is an opportunity for citizens that live near an outdoor warning siren to participate in this program and let us know if their local siren does not work just send us an email at sirens@sedgwick.gov and we’ll come out, and we’ll take a look at it,” said Jonathan Marr, Sedgwick County Emergency Management deputy director.

The county encourages anyone within an eye-shot of a siren to sign up here.

The person will receive a brief video overview of what to look for and how to report any issues.

