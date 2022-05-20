ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Adopt a siren in Sedgwick County

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHnl7_0fkliC2j00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is looking for people to adopt a siren. The person would be a siren observer for one of 152 outdoor warning sirens in the county.

The sirens are tested every Monday at noon, barring holidays, and inclement weather. The county said even with all the technology and two-way communication they still rely on human observation.

“So this is an opportunity for citizens that live near an outdoor warning siren to participate in this program and let us know if their local siren does not work just send us an email at sirens@sedgwick.gov and we’ll come out, and we’ll take a look at it,” said Jonathan Marr, Sedgwick County Emergency Management deputy director.

The county encourages anyone within an eye-shot of a siren to sign up here.

The person will receive a brief video overview of what to look for and how to report any issues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Sedgwick County Tag Offices see major delays

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When Michael Elliott walked into the Douglas Tag Office Tuesday to renew his tags, he was surprised to have been turned away. He says he was told all slots that day were full and that he would need to text to reserve a slot first thing Wednesday morning. When he did […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KDOT recommends another nearly 2-hour detour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, May 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) recommended a detour in southwestern Kansas that would add a 101-mile, 1-hour and 40-minute detour. On Tuesday, May 24, KDOT recommended another long detour in south-central Kansas that would add a 90.7-mile, 1-hour and 36-minute detour. Starting on Tuesday, June 7, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
KWCH.com

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
GARDEN CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Siren#Ksnw#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Texas school shooting making impact on Wichita schools, families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Yesterday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was the deadliest attack on an American elementary school since Sandy Hook nearly a decade ago. According to NBC News, there have been four school shootings in the United State so far this year, including one at Olathe East High School in […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kansas sheriff: Trip to border with Senator an eye opener

For Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, his trip last week with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to the Mexican border near McAllen, Texas, was an eye opener. Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs selected to accompany Marshall to the McAllen, Texas, area of the border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol, Homeland Security, and State of Texas officials. The trip came amid the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
KSN.com

Biggest cities in Kansas 150 years ago

After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, May 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Amor, Duwayne Allen; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Deleon, Alberto...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

220 Kansas kids unaccounted for on National Missing Children's Day

More than 23 years have passed since Adam Herrman was last seen, and his disappearance remains a mystery. Adam, born Irvin Groeninger, III, went missing in April 1999. He was last known to be at his family’s mobile home park in Towanda – about eight miles west of El Dorado, Kan. His adoptive family said he had a history of running away and never reported him missing, according to police. In 2008, a tip led investigators to look into his disappearance. There was suspected abuse and other criminal charges connected to the case, as detailed here.
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Medical marijuana push dies in Kansas legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The fight to legalize marijuana in Kansas has fallen flat once again as the legislature wraps up its 2022 session with no major decisions made on marijuana legislation. May 23 marks the final day that the Kansas legislature comes together for the 2022 session. No sign of any major announcements regarding […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy