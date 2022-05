A church in Florida hosted an LGBTQ+ conference for children and young adults aged 12 to 18 as part of its goal of providing affirming learning environments. The one-day conference “will provide students with the opportunity to engage in LGBTQ-related issues facing them today while empowering them to be confident in all their identities.” This comes at a time when schools in the state are banned from discussing gender identity or sexuality in accordance with the "Don't Say Gay" law. The conference was organized by the Collier County chapter of GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth advocacy group, and hosted at the Naples United Church of Christ, reported The Blaze. GLSEN is a national nonprofit organization that was founded by a group of teachers in 1990 so educators could “play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.”

