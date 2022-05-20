Man Struck On Green Ave.

Four people escaped what could have been severe injuries when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 63 West and Houston Street shortly after 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon. What happened is not clear and officers are still investigating the incident. However, a woman and her grandchild were taken by...
BEAUMONT — A driver has crashed into a market and the vehicle rolled into the store before coming to a stop. The driver crashed into the Cash Saver store in the 600 block of West Lavaca at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Ofc. Haley Morrow, the driver, a...
Texas police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a lawnmower from a family's property — but not before he took the time to kindly mow their lawn for them. According to the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas, the strangely considerate suspect has been identified as Marcus Hubbard.
Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies working off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street early Sunday morning heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot at about 2 a.m. Deputies proceeded to the parking lot where they observed a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies...
Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people, including a 2-year-old, were injured when a 21-year-old woman fired into a vehicle occupied by seven people Saturday at an apartment complex on Walters Street, authorities said. The 2-year-old was struck in the hand, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, department spokeswoman. An adult...
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A DPS investigation has determined that the motorcyclist who died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup on U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper County on May 20 was at fault. “As a result of this investigation, investigators determined the Ford pickup was in the center...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were arrested after five vehicles were damaged from gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies working an off-duty security detail at Cowboys heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot around 2 a.m., according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Jasper ISD Superintendent John Seybold announced Wednesday morning that there would be a stepped-up police presence for the last two days of the school year at all Jasper campuses in response to the Tuesday mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school which left nineteen students and two teachers dead. In...
A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Kirbyville Friday morning. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at the...
The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's office:. Matthew McCormack was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule II. Matthew was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $5,000.00. 05/18/22. Chelsea Loftin was arrested by BPSO Patrol Division...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2022. David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia. Desmon Raynard Cross Sr., 44, DeQuincy: Modification of exhaust systems; possession of marijuana first offense (14...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on I-10 Friday night, authorities say. KPLC viewers reported standstill traffic and heavy police presence around mile marker 35 at 8:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes are open.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police and family of Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell are preparing for what they believe will be a painful trial after the man accused of her death withdrew his guilty plea. Luis Torres 20, of Port Arthur, was set to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to...
Comments / 0