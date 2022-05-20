ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Man Struck On Green Ave.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27 year old man from Orange was taken to the hospital Thursday night with unknown injuries...

kjas.com

No serious injuries result from two vehicle crash west of town

Four people escaped what could have been severe injuries when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 63 West and Houston Street shortly after 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon. What happened is not clear and officers are still investigating the incident. However, a woman and her grandchild were taken by...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Driver crashes into south Beaumont market

BEAUMONT — A driver has crashed into a market and the vehicle rolled into the store before coming to a stop. The driver crashed into the Cash Saver store in the 600 block of West Lavaca at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Ofc. Haley Morrow, the driver, a...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Missing Man In BC

Bridge City Police Department is asking for the publics help on a missing person. Alexander “Beau” James is a 35 yr old white male last seen in Bridge City in February of 2022. If anyone knows any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bridge City Police Department at 409-735-5028 ext. #2.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies working off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street early Sunday morning heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot at about 2 a.m. Deputies proceeded to the parking lot where they observed a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kogt.com

KPLC TV

Three arrested following gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were arrested after five vehicles were damaged from gunfire on Common Street early Sunday morning, authorities said. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies working an off-duty security detail at Cowboys heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot around 2 a.m., according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

SE Texas teen allegedly had gun at school, to be 'dealt with severely'

A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

31-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 96 near Kirbyville

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 near Kirbyville Friday morning. According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at the...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO Arrest Report May 16-25, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's office:. Matthew McCormack was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule II. Matthew was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $5,000.00. 05/18/22. Chelsea Loftin was arrested by BPSO Patrol Division...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2022. David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia. Desmon Raynard Cross Sr., 44, DeQuincy: Modification of exhaust systems; possession of marijuana first offense (14...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

I-10 East reopened near mile marker 35 after police pursuit

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on I-10 Friday night, authorities say. KPLC viewers reported standstill traffic and heavy police presence around mile marker 35 at 8:30 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes are open.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

