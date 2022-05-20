ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate-friendly transportation standards required for Colorado metro areas under new state policy

By Chase Woodruff
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qInB_0fklhGXQ00

An electric bus in Boulder on May 31, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado transportation officials on Thursday endorsed the state’s most detailed plan yet to shift billions in funding away from high-polluting road and highway projects and towards public transit and other more climate-friendly options.

The state Transportation Commission voted unanimously to approve a policy directive containing detailed implementation plans for the state’s new greenhouse gas standards, which the commission previously approved in December after months of public outreach and more than a year of planning by Gov. Jared Polis’ administration.

“What’s in front of us today, I think is really exciting,” commissioner Kathleen Bracke, a Boulder County transportation planner, said prior to Thursday’s vote. “It’s the product of all of that work, and the iterations that happened, and the input that has been incorporated (during) this process.”

Designed to cut carbon pollution from the transportation sector, the recently enacted standards require state and local planners to meet a series of greenhouse gas reduction targets, or otherwise adopt “mitigation measures” to make progress towards the goals.

The 46-page policy approved by the commission on Thursday centers on a detailed point system by which regional planning agencies will be graded on their mitigation efforts.

Some of the potential mitigation measures and their scores include:

  • 12 points per mile of two-way bike lanes in an urban area
  • 4 points per mile of two-way bike lanes in a suburban area
  • 27 points per 1,000 hours of additional transit services offered
  • 22 points per 100 employees teleworking an additional one day per week
  • 1,637 points per 1,000 dwelling units in a suburban area that eliminates residential parking minimums
  • 92 points per diesel transit bus replaced with an electric bus

Scores for some of the mitigation measures can be further increased by certain multipliers, like improvements built near existing transit stations, and point totals will decline over time, reflecting the lower emissions impact of alternative modes of transportation as more passenger vehicles become electric.

Equity policy delayed to ‘phase 2’

The new rule applies to planning processes overseen by both the Colorado Department of Transportation and metropolitan planning organizations — federally-mandated bodies that bring together local governments to coordinate transportation planning in densely populated areas. Colorado has five MPOs, which oversee regional planning for Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Pueblo and Grand Junction.

Under federal law, MPOs must file reports outlining their spending priorities and strategies on a five-year cycle. Those reports will now need to comply with Colorado’s greenhouse gas standards, as judged by CDOT and the state’s Air Pollution Control Division. Despite objections from environmental groups, the rule exempts the MPOs in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Grand Junction from the first round of targets in 2025.

State officials also drew criticism from some environmental justice advocates who objected to a delay in certain provisions in the rule that would address improvements for disproportionately impacted communities, such as the predominantly low-income and Latino communities in north Denver that have historically suffered from pollution tied to highways and fossil fuel infrastructure.

In a presentation to commissioners Wednesday, CDOT officials said they now plan to amend the policy to include “equity scoring/considerations” in a second phase in December.

The delayed equity provisions follow the Polis administration’s decision to push back another priority for environmental justice activists, the adoption of an Advanced Clean Trucks rule , until 2023 at the earliest.

“We continue to see the state government struggle with equity provision implementation,” Ean Thomas Tafoya, Colorado state director for GreenLatinos, said in a statement.

“Delays aren’t new for our community; they are the basis of the legacy of our historic environmental justice fight,” Tafoya added. “It’s time for change and that means the strongest rules possible without delay.”

CDOT officials, members of the Transportation Commission and environmental advocates all agree, however, that the finer details of the greenhouse gas rule are far from finished. Additional mitigation measures proposed by state agencies could be included in phase 2 later this year, and officials are planning for further revisions based on MPO feedback and “real-world effectiveness” in 2023 and beyond.

“It’s probably not perfect, but it’s new, and it’s very, very transformative,” Bracke said of the policy Thursday. “We’ll continue to learn as we go, and we’ll be able to make adjustments and refinements. And I just think it’s important that we get going.”

The post Climate-friendly transportation standards required for Colorado metro areas under new state policy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

Colorado Newsline

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns Thursday about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy.  A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the […] The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LITTLETON, CO
Colorado Newsline

Abortion capacity in Colorado could expand with advanced practice clinicians, more telehealth

As Colorado abortion rights activists prepare for a potential influx of patients coming into the state following the anticipated reversal of Roe v. Wade, they are strategizing about how to increase the pool of qualified abortion providers to meet demand and not compromise the care of Colorado residents. “I don’t see any state that has […] The post Abortion capacity in Colorado could expand with advanced practice clinicians, more telehealth appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy

WASHINGTON — The group in charge of renaming military installations that have continued to honor Confederates released its recommendations for nine bases on Tuesday.  The Naming Commission, created by Congress in a defense authorization bill, is set to give its final report to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees before Oct. 1, though […] The post Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

What will come of these hot, dry winds licking at winter’s back door?

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. Ponds on a ranch in northwestern Colorado earlier this month were full, a rare treat in recent years for horses that have gathered like at a spa. It was a good winter there, cold and snowy. Now, a ranch owner had begun planning for a fiery summer. “It’s […] The post What will come of these hot, dry winds licking at winter’s back door? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FLORIDA STATE
Colorado Newsline

18 children and 3 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting

“14 children and 1 teacher dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to The Texas Tribune that 18 children and […] The post 18 children and 3 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
UVALDE, TX
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The two leaders of the U.S. Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Montana Democrat Jon Tester and Kansas Republican Jerry Moran, have reached a deal with House leaders to pass a bill to extend health care access to veterans for conditions related to exposure to toxic chemicals during their service, the pair announced Wednesday. The consensus bill […] The post U.S. Sens. Tester, Moran reach deal on care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MONTANA STATE
