Northbound Hwy 101 reopens at Hwy 166 after semi-truck crash

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.) - The northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Highway 166 have reopened.

___

UPDATE (1:44 p.m.) - Northbound Highway 101 is being closed at Highway 166 just north of Santa Maria in order for crews to remove the wreckage of a semi-truck that crashed early Friday morning.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 166.

It's unknown how long the closure will last.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic and the California Highway Patrol is advising people to avoid the area if possible.

___

UPDATE (10:22 a.m.) - The driver of the semi-truck that overturned on Hwy 101 early Monday morning has been taken to Marian Medical Center with minor injuries, officials say.

Traffic is still backed up along the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria while the semi-truck remains in the left lane of the road. Cars are able to drive along the right lane of the highway.

The semi-truck was loaded with produce when it crashed. Crews are working to salvage as much as possible from the truck and loading it on another truck, officials told KSBY.

When they are finished, northbound Hwy 101 will be fully closed for about an hour and a half at the Hwy 166 off-ramp while crews remove the truck.

CHP says that at about 4:40 a.m., Victor Gonzalez, 39, of Homeland, CA, was behind the wheel of the semi-truck heading north on Hwy 101. Officials say he made an unsafe turning movement and struck a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The impact caused the truck to overturn and come to rest in the left lane of the highway.

CHP is urging people to avoid the area and use Hwy 1 or other roads if possible.

___

(6:33 a.m.) - An overturned semi-truck is blocking the left northbound lane of Hwy 101 north of the Hwy 166 offramp in Santa Maria Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 4:40 a.m. CHP was called after an 18-wheeler overturned on its side.

Caltrans has issued a SIG alert while the lane is blocked by the truck. It's unclear how soon it could reopen.

Northbound traffic is backed up due to the closure.

No other vehicles seem to have been involved.

Another two-vehicle crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the semi-truck.

A third crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. along E. Donovan Rd. near the northbound Hwy 101 off-ramp.