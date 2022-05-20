ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia’s Parks On Tap Returns To Fairmount Water Works For Summer

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who’s thirsty? Parks on Tap is back in Philadelphia on Friday. The city’s popular beer garden kicks off a summer-long stay outside the historic Fairmount Water Works.

It runs from Friday through Aug. 31.

And for fans of the original traveling format, Parks on Tap will travel again in September, highlighting five different Philadelphia parks.

CBS Philly

Deputy Sheriff On Bike Injured In Center City Hit-And-Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is in stable condition after getting hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle. It happened at 10th and Filbert Streets in Center City, just after noon Wednesday. The deputy, who was assigned to the bike unit, was struck by a black SUV that left the scene. No one has been charged yet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jersey Shore Business Owners Warn Vacationers To Prepare To Pay Up This Summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Child left her South Philadelphia home at night never returned

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 21, 2022. Police say 12-year-old Noormyjah Powell was last seen leaving her home on the 1700 block of Snyder Street at 9:00 pm. Powell was last seen wearing a black t-shirt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Officials To Give Update On Anti-Violence Efforts, Announce New Initiative With Philadelphia Housing Authority

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. They are expected to discuss a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority that will provide behavioral support and workforce opportunities. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly. What: The Administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide, including a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) that will provide behavioral supports and workforce opportunities. Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Dr. Ruth Abaya, Injury Prevention Program Manager, Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Kelvin Jeremiah, President & CEO, Philadelphia Housing Authority, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department When: Wednesday, May 25 Time: 1 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown Organizes Fan Giveaway At Building With Partial Air Conditioning In Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan giveaway was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown at the Brith Sholom House in Wynnefield Heights. The representative learned that part of the building has been without air conditioning just as the heatwave was set to arrive. Brown also brought bottled water and bagged ice for the residents — many of whom are senior citizens. “We got a heatwave coming, we can’t wait on whatever city, state or federal agency to say, ‘Oh we’ll get to you within a couple weeks,’” Brown said. “We have to solve real people’s issues right now.” Two hundred fans, 200 bags of ice, and 150 cases of water were donated. Brown says the ice and water were purchased from local Black-owned businesses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
