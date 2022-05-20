ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Governor Whitmer awards $900K+ to West Michigan first responders

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzlKD_0fklh1Nm00

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded a total of $5 million to more than 60 Michigan communities to aid first responders.

Fifteen of those awards were given to communities in West Michigan.

We’re told the grants help support recruitment, training and development for local first responders.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs.”

The governor’s office lists the following West Michigan communities as grant recipients, which we’re told is funded by the First Responder Training and Grant program:

Albion: $170,000
Benton Harbor: $100,000
Bronson: $3,992.13
Muskegon: $87,065
Muskegon Heights: $100,000
Niles: $41,792
Potterville: $63,450
Reed City: $60,000
Allegan County: $100,000
Montcalm County: $170,000
Chippewa-Martiny FA: $10,225
Marion Community FA: $29,527
Saugatuck Township Fire District: $58,000
Columbia Township: $11,333.32
Oversiel Township: $4,000

Learn more about the grant program here .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 5

Daisy Mae
5d ago

She helped the sick covid ppl until end of September, to bad for the ones after. Now spending the covid money on buying votes.

Reply
5
SuzzzyQ
5d ago

Buying votes! Why should people be awarded, for doing the job, they were hired for. She really needs to stop giving away our money 😡

Reply(1)
4
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

A look at Michigan’s somewhat confusing gun laws

DETROIT – One thing is clear: Michigan’s gun laws are confusing. There are guidelines with exceptions upon exceptions, laws about different types of guns, contradicting laws about where guns can and can’t be carried, and there was even proposed legislation that, if passed, would have officially allowed people to legally carry concealed guns inside schools, churches and other pistol-free zones.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Benton Harbor, MI
City
Albion, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Columbia Township, MI
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
WLUC

Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
miheadlines.com

Leader of “The Base” sentenced for his Involvement to kidnapp Gov. Whitmer

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI – Someone has a thought or an idea on how to make radical change immediately so it gets the attention of the world. The leader of “The Base” – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government – was sentenced by a Tuscola County court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
13abc.com

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families in need have a little less to worry about after more relief has been approved. Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that eligible families throughout Michigan will receive an additional $95 in May to provide assistance in covering the cost of groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This monthly payment will aid approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#First Responders#Governor Of Michigan#Potterville#Marion Community Fa
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Third Most Overpriced City in the U.S.

It’s a wild ride for the housing market right now, and prices keep going up. Now that interest rates are also going up, chances are the market will finally cool off a little bit, but only time will tell if it makes a significant difference or not. I’m always watching the market, because I would like to buy my first home someday soon- or at least someday.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLNS

Michigan House passes foster care bill package

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State House of Representatives passed a bipartisan package of bills Tuesday that will work to improve the state’s foster care and adoption systems. A child going through the foster care and adoption system has survived significant trauma. Trauma is complex and requires a unique approach when working with children […]
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

A guide to Michigan’s boating laws: What you need to know

There is a reason that Michigan is among the leaders in the nation for registered boats. With four of the five great lakes surrounding us, 10,000 inland lakes and ponds, and a 35,000 mile web of rivers, streams, and wetlands, it is important to know the rules of the water road. Here is what we think you need to know if you’re heading out on the boat anytime soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy