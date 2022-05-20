Governor Whitmer awards $900K+ to West Michigan first responders

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded a total of $5 million to more than 60 Michigan communities to aid first responders.

Fifteen of those awards were given to communities in West Michigan.

We’re told the grants help support recruitment, training and development for local first responders.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs.”

The governor’s office lists the following West Michigan communities as grant recipients, which we’re told is funded by the First Responder Training and Grant program:

Albion: $170,000

Benton Harbor: $100,000

Bronson: $3,992.13

Muskegon: $87,065

Muskegon Heights: $100,000

Niles: $41,792

Potterville: $63,450

Reed City: $60,000

Allegan County: $100,000

Montcalm County: $170,000

Chippewa-Martiny FA: $10,225

Marion Community FA: $29,527

Saugatuck Township Fire District: $58,000

Columbia Township: $11,333.32

Oversiel Township: $4,000

Learn more about the grant program here .

