Road rage incident leaves an innocent woman dead in Garden City

A road rage shooting led to a violent crash in Garden City Thursday evening.

It happened on Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street in front of Garden City High School.

Garden city police say the driver of a Dodge Ram was speeding down Middlebelt following the driver of an unknown SUV. That's when shots were fired from both vehicles toward each other.

The Dodge Ram then slammed into the back of a Blue Sedan sending an innocent driver to the hospital.

Sources confirm that that driver—a woman— has died from her injuries.

Police are now looking for the SUV believed to be involved in the incident.

“Our initial responding officers located two vehicles at the scene. They had to the one driver and provide medical attention," Bruce Shippe with the Garden City Police Department said.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Garden City Police Department right away.