FAMU football announces additions to coaching staff

By HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

Courtesy of FAMU athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Florida A&M ‘s Head Football Coach Willie Simmons has officially made some additions to the FAMU football 2022 staff. Simmons has added Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Joseph Henry , Special Teams Coordinator Chili Davis , and Running Backs Coach Marcus Windham .

“I am extremely excited about the additions to our coaching,” said Head Coach Willie Simmons . “This group of talented and well-respected coaches will continue to move this program in the right direction. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from their time spent at some of the top programs in the country.”

Joseph Henry – Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach

Coach Henry rejoins FAMU football after spending the last three seasons in the SEC with the LSU Tigers (Offensive Line Coach), Arkansas Razorbacks (Offensive Line Coach), and Missouri Tigers (Offensive Line and Tight Ends Coach). Henry spent one year at Florida A&M as a member of Coach Simmons’ inaugural season as the pass game coordinator, running backs coach, and punt coordinator. Before Florida A&M, Henry worked for Coach Simmons at Prairie View A&M for three seasons as the special teams coordinator, tight ends coach, video coordinator, director of operations, and summer camps and clinics director. Henry spent the 2014 season as the defensive line coach at Birmingham-Southern College. Henry also had stints at UAB and began his coaching career at Arkansas after his five-year playing career with the Razorbacks.

Chili Davis – Special Teams Coordinator

Davis comes to FAMU football after spending the past season as the quality control analyst for special teams at the University of Washington. Before his time at Washington, Davis coached the inside receivers, served as the assistant special teams coordinator, and oversaw the tight ends at New Mexico State. The Chester, Virginia, native was elevated to a full-time assistant coaching position after serving as an offensive graduate assistant during NM State’s historic 2017 season. Davis, who worked primarily with the wide receivers, was part of the coaching staff that helped the Aggies snap their 57-year bowl drought and defeat Utah State, 26-20, in overtime in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Before arriving at NM State, Davis spent the 2016 season at Fordham, where he coached the cornerbacks. The Rams finished 8-3 on the year, winning six of their last seven games. Davis spent the 2015 season at Louisiana Tech and served as an offensive graduate assistant on head coach Skip Holtz’s staff, mainly working with the running backs. Davis, who graduated from Campbell in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, played defensive back for the Camels from 2008-11. He got his start in the coaching ranks in 2012, spending three seasons as an assistant to the head coach at his alma mater.

Marcus Windham – Running Backs

Windham makes his way to Tallahassee following a three-year stint as running backs coach and wide receiver at Delta State (Miss.) and Itawamba CC.

In his first year at Delta State, Windham coached two of the top running backs in the Gulf South Conference in Rico Owens and Deion Dampier. Delta State’s running back tandem of Owens II and Dampier were named to the All-Gulf South Conference Second-Team. Owens rushed for a team-best 627 yards and eight touchdowns, while Dampier totaled 525 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both running backs ranked in the GSC’s top 10 in yards per game, with Owens finishing 2nd and Dampier 10th. In his three seasons at Itawamba (2015-17) as passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, and recruiting coordinator, the Indians had one of the most prolific offenses in the Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges, ranking in the top five in total offense in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He was instrumental in helping the Indians achieve a 16-11 record in three seasons, averaging 39.4 points per game during that time.

The post FAMU football announces additions to coaching staff appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

