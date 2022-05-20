ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Texas GOP shatters 30 years of progress for Black voters in Galveston

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS CITY — Miles inland from Galveston’s beaches and colorful vacation homes, a group of Black men dribble and jump on a covered basketball court, aiming for a chain-link net. Carver Park in Texas City, created during segregation, is considered the first African American county park in...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Texas City, TX
Society
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston County, TX
Society
Texas City, TX
Government
State
Texas State
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
City
Texas City, TX
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas Elections
wrtv.com

Data: Surge of rejected ballots in Texas following changes

Small changes in new voting rules for something as simple as an envelope. Sealing it can keep legitimate votes from counting. That's the takeaway from Newsy's investigation into what happened with a surge of rejected ballots in Texas. We found a redesigned ballot envelope, which Republicans in Texas said would...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Communities#Black History#Racism#Gop#African American#Hispanic#Nasa Johnson Space Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Harris County attorney introduces regulations for reselling catalytic converters

During Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Harris County attorney Christian D. Menefee introduced regulations addressing the reselling of stolen catalytic converters. “Harris County has been plagued by a recent increase in thefts of catalytic converters, some of which have turned deadly. These new guidelines regulate the reselling of catalytic converters. Not only will it be harder to make money from stolen items, but we are also creating a tracking system for buying and selling,” said Menefee. “My office worked closely with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to develop a plan that we’re hopeful will prevent these types of crimes in the future.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

The Harris County GOP Is Assembling “Rapid Response Teams” to Monitor the Runoff

In March 2021, a Harris County Republican Party precinct chair delivered a Zoom presentation to fellow party members about a new “election integrity brigade.” Identifying himself as a member of the party’s ballot security committee, the man, who gave his name as Bill, outlined a plan to “build an army here of 10,000 people in Harris County, motivated and highly confident folks to serve as election workers and poll watchers, to basically safeguard our voting rights and our voting obligations.” The party would recruit the 10,000 poll watchers from suburban Harris County, then deploy them to predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in central Houston, “where the fraud is occurring.” Bill cited a particular need to monitor the polling place in Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, a historic Black place of worship that hosted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his first visit to Houston.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Primary election runoff race results

Races not settled with a majority vote in the March 2022 Primary election were sent to a runoff election held on Tuesday, May 24. Votes have been cast across Texas in runoff races for statewide positions, congressional seats, and local county offices. Winners move on to the general election on November 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy