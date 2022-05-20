Texas GOP shatters 30 years of progress for Black voters in Galveston

In March 2021, a Harris County Republican Party precinct chair delivered a Zoom presentation to fellow party members about a new “election integrity brigade.” Identifying himself as a member of the party’s ballot security committee, the man, who gave his name as Bill, outlined a plan to “build an army here of 10,000 people in Harris County, motivated and highly confident folks to serve as election workers and poll watchers, to basically safeguard our voting rights and our voting obligations.” The party would recruit the 10,000 poll watchers from suburban Harris County, then deploy them to predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in central Houston, “where the fraud is occurring.” Bill cited a particular need to monitor the polling place in Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, a historic Black place of worship that hosted Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his first visit to Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO