Greensboro, NC

NC A&T track qualifies twenty-five athletes for NCAA regionals

By HBCU Gameday
 5 days ago

Courtesy of NC A&T Athletics

EAST GREENSBORO – All the outdoor track and field athletes have been declared for the 2022 NCAA Division I Preliminary Round (regionals), and NC A&T track had 25 student-athletes qualify for the event.

Twelve women and 13 men are scheduled to compete May 25-29 at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Complex. One year ago, the Aggies were the only school to have their women’s and men’s teams finish in the top-5 nationally.

Two athletes from the outdoor women’s team will compete in multiple events led by freshman Grace Nwokocha in the 100 and 200 meters and senior Kamaya Debose-Epps in the 100 and 200.

Nine from the men’s side of NC A&T track will compete in multiple events led by sophomore Javonte’ Harding (100, 200, 4×100-meter relay), junior Randolph Ross Jr. (400, 4×100, 4×400) and senior Cory Poole (110 hurdles, 400H and 4×400).

“On the men’s side, I’m proud of my hurdlers,” said Duane Ross , A&T’s director of track and field programs. “We are going into regionals really deep in that area – the 110 and the 400 hurdles.”

“I like what we did in the field events with the ladies, specifically in the jumps,” Ross said about the women’s team. “We qualified two high jumpers, we got a triple jumper in, and Loren (James) made it for the second straight year as a thrower. So I’m excited about that.”

A&T Women’s Qualifiers
Breanne Bygrave (100H), Kamaya Debose-Epps (100, 200), Nia Frederick (400H), Ayoola Gbolade (800M), Arrieya Harper (triple jump), Loren James (shot put), Delecia McDuffie (400M), Grace Nwokocha (100, 200), Nazah Reddick (high jump), Jonah Ross (200M), Paula Salmon (100H), Kenady Wilson (high jump).

A&T Men’s Qualifiers
Rasheem Brown (110H), Shemar Chambers (400, 4×400); Javonte’ Harding (100, 200, 4×100), Reheem Hayles (400, 4×400), Brandon Hicklin (long jump), Akeem Lindo (400H), Cedric McGriff (110H), Brandon Nya (200, 4×100); Cory Poole (110H, 400H, 4×400), Aveon Reid (110H, 400H), Randolph Ross, Jr. (400, 4×100, 4×400), Daniel Stokes (100, 200); Tavarius Wright (100, 4×100).

The post NC A&T track qualifies twenty-five athletes for NCAA regionals appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

