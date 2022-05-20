Hillsborough County named 2nd fastest-growing county in Florida

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor.

For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.

This is, of course, by no means an exhaustive list. People’s reasons for choosing to live where they do are as diverse as people themselves.

As far as why certain counties across the U.S. have experienced growth, relocation is not the sole, or even primary, reason why. While more than 1,800 counties saw population gains in 2021, approximately 73% of all U.S. counties saw what the U.S. Census Bureau characterizes as a natural decrease . This was a significant jump from 2020, when 55.5% of countries experienced such a decrease. According to the Bureau, natural decrease is the simple result of “when there are more deaths than births in a population over a given time period.” In 2021, the conflation of fewer births with an aging population that was also absorbing a higher-than-usual mortality rate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic led to this “increased decrease.”

Nonetheless, as stated 1,800 counties nationwide have grown larger over the last year, and a sizable percentage of them are in Florida. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020, based on the U.S. Decennial Census.

1 / 50Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dixie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +337

— #1,236 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.1%

— #48 among counties in Florida, #1,175 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,759

— #58 largest county in Florida, #1,986 largest county nationwide

2 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +422

— #1,194 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.7%

— #49 among counties in Florida, #1,229 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,318

— #53 largest county in Florida, #1,590 largest county nationwide

3 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Hendry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +479

— #1,154 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.2%

— #50 among counties in Florida, #1,304 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,619

— #47 largest county in Florida, #1,190 largest county nationwide

4 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +612

— #1,116 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.9%

— #44 among counties in Florida, #934 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,147

— #59 largest county in Florida, #2,025 largest county nationwide

5 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Franklin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +902

— #1,028 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.8%

— #37 among counties in Florida, #578 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,451

— #64 largest county in Florida, #2,246 largest county nationwide

6 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Gilchrist County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +925

— #1,021 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.5%

— #39 among counties in Florida, #778 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,864

— #57 largest county in Florida, #1,927 largest county nationwide

7 / 50Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Baker County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,144

— #969 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.2%

— #43 among counties in Florida, #906 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,259

— #51 largest county in Florida, #1,487 largest county nationwide

8 / 50Canva

#43. Suwannee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +1,923

— #829 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #42 among counties in Florida, #858 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,474

— #44 largest county in Florida, #1,107 largest county nationwide

9 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Levy County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,114

— #803 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.2%

— #40 among counties in Florida, #798 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,915

— #45 largest county in Florida, #1,120 largest county nationwide

10 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Columbia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,167

— #796 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #46 among counties in Florida, #1,023 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 69,698

— #41 largest county in Florida, #774 largest county nationwide

11 / 50Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Highlands County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,449

— #754 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

— #47 among counties in Florida, #1,120 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 101,235

— #36 largest county in Florida, #598 largest county nationwide

12 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wakulla County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,988

— #709 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%

— #32 among counties in Florida, #440 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 33,764

— #49 largest county in Florida, #1,335 largest county nationwide

13 / 50j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bay County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +6,364

— #521 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.8%

— #45 among counties in Florida, #957 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 175,216

— #30 largest county in Florida, #378 largest county nationwide

14 / 50Canva

#37. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,784

— #430 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.4%

— #24 among counties in Florida, #268 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 82,874

— #38 largest county in Florida, #693 largest county nationwide

15 / 50Canva

#36. Martin County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,113

— #386 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.3%

— #34 among counties in Florida, #541 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 158,431

— #32 largest county in Florida, #424 largest county nationwide

16 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Citrus County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,607

— #381 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #33 among counties in Florida, #491 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 153,843

— #33 largest county in Florida, #442 largest county nationwide

17 / 50Canva

#34. Leon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,711

— #327 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.1%

— #38 among counties in Florida, #709 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 292,198

— #22 largest county in Florida, #242 largest county nationwide

18 / 50Canva

#33. Nassau County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,038

— #322 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.2%

— #9 among counties in Florida, #82 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 90,352

— #37 largest county in Florida, #659 largest county nationwide

19 / 50Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Flagler County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +19,682

— #296 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.6%

— #12 among counties in Florida, #105 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 115,378

— #35 largest county in Florida, #542 largest county nationwide

20 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Walton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,262

— #289 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.8%

— #4 among counties in Florida, #21 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 75,305

— #39 largest county in Florida, #741 largest county nationwide

21 / 50Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hernando County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +21,737

— #273 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #27 among counties in Florida, #302 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 194,515

— #27 largest county in Florida, #347 largest county nationwide

22 / 50Canva

#29. Indian River County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +21,760

— #272 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.8%

— #19 among counties in Florida, #202 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 159,788

— #31 largest county in Florida, #421 largest county nationwide

23 / 50Canva

#28. Escambia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +24,286

— #253 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

— #36 among counties in Florida, #556 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 321,905

— #21 largest county in Florida, #224 largest county nationwide

24 / 50Canva

#27. Charlotte County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +26,869

— #238 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.8%

— #18 among counties in Florida, #170 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 186,847

— #29 largest county in Florida, #357 largest county nationwide

25 / 50Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Clay County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +27,380

— #233 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.3%

— #22 among counties in Florida, #245 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 218,245

— #25 largest county in Florida, #315 largest county nationwide

26 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Okaloosa County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +30,846

— #212 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.1%

— #16 among counties in Florida, #164 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 211,668

— #26 largest county in Florida, #324 largest county nationwide

27 / 50DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Alachua County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +31,132

— #207 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #26 among counties in Florida, #300 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 278,468

— #23 largest county in Florida, #251 largest county nationwide

28 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Sumter County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +36,332

— #177 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +38.9%

— #3 among counties in Florida, #19 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 129,752

— #34 largest county in Florida, #497 largest county nationwide

29 / 50Canva

#22. Santa Rosa County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +36,628

— #176 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.2%

— #7 among counties in Florida, #75 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 188,000

— #28 largest county in Florida, #355 largest county nationwide

30 / 50Canva

#21. Pinellas County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +42,565

— #151 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #41 among counties in Florida, #856 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 959,107

— #7 largest county in Florida, #53 largest county nationwide

31 / 50Canva

#20. Marion County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +44,610

— #145 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.5%

— #23 among counties in Florida, #264 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 375,908

— #18 largest county in Florida, #191 largest county nationwide

32 / 50Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Seminole County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +48,138

— #136 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%

— #30 among counties in Florida, #350 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 470,856

— #13 largest county in Florida, #153 largest county nationwide

33 / 50Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Lucie County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +51,437

— #128 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%

— #15 among counties in Florida, #136 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 329,226

— #20 largest county in Florida, #217 largest county nationwide

34 / 50Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Collier County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +54,232

— #121 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.9%

— #17 among counties in Florida, #168 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 375,752

— #19 largest county in Florida, #192 largest county nationwide

35 / 50Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#16. Sarasota County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +54,558

— #120 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.4%

— #21 among counties in Florida, #243 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 434,006

— #14 largest county in Florida, #164 largest county nationwide

36 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Volusia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +58,950

— #108 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.9%

— #28 among counties in Florida, #328 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 553,543

— #12 largest county in Florida, #125 largest county nationwide

37 / 50Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#14. Brevard County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +63,236

— #100 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.6%

— #29 among counties in Florida, #343 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 606,612

— #10 largest county in Florida, #113 largest county nationwide

38 / 50Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Manatee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +76,877

— #75 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.8%

— #8 among counties in Florida, #79 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 399,710

— #15 largest county in Florida, #180 largest county nationwide

39 / 50Canva

#12. St. Johns County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +83,386

— #61 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +43.9%

— #2 among counties in Florida, #12 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 273,425

— #24 largest county in Florida, #254 largest county nationwide

40 / 50Canva

#11. Lake County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +86,904

— #59 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +29.3%

— #5 among counties in Florida, #41 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 383,956

— #17 largest county in Florida, #188 largest county nationwide

41 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pasco County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +97,194

— #51 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.9%

— #11 among counties in Florida, #100 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 561,891

— #11 largest county in Florida, #123 largest county nationwide

42 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Osceola County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +119,971

— #42 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +44.7%

— #1 among counties in Florida, #10 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 388,656

— #16 largest county in Florida, #183 largest county nationwide

43 / 50Canva

#8. Polk County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +122,951

— #41 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #13 among counties in Florida, #108 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 725,046

— #9 largest county in Florida, #92 largest county nationwide

44 / 50Canva

#7. Duval County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +131,304

— #37 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.2%

— #20 among counties in Florida, #222 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 995,567

— #6 largest county in Florida, #50 largest county nationwide

45 / 50Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#6. Lee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +142,068

— #36 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.0%

— #10 among counties in Florida, #85 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 760,822

— #8 largest county in Florida, #88 largest county nationwide

46 / 50Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Palm Beach County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +172,057

— #26 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.0%

— #25 among counties in Florida, #290 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,492,191

— #3 largest county in Florida, #26 largest county nationwide

47 / 50Canva

#4. Broward County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +196,309

— #19 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%

— #31 among counties in Florida, #357 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,944,375

— #2 largest county in Florida, #17 largest county nationwide

48 / 50Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Miami-Dade County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +205,332

— #17 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%

— #35 among counties in Florida, #546 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,701,767

— #1 largest county in Florida, #8 largest county nationwide

49 / 50Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hillsborough County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +230,536

— #14 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.8%

— #14 among counties in Florida, #135 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,459,762

— #4 largest county in Florida, #28 largest county nationwide

50 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +283,952

— #7 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.8%

— #6 among counties in Florida, #68 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,429,908

— #5 largest county in Florida, #29 largest county nationwide

