Motorcyclist dead after being hit by runaway tire on I-75, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after being hit by a tire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that a Winter Haven man was driving his pickup truck south on the interstate in Sumter County when a tire popped off his trailer.

Troopers said the tire ended up hitting a 55-year-old Georgia man who was riding a motorcycle behind the trailer.

The motorcycle flipped over and the man was thrown from the bike and died, according to the FHP.

The Winter Haven man did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

