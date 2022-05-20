Motorcyclist dead after being hit by runaway tire on I-75, FHP says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after being hit by a tire on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP said that a Winter Haven man was driving his pickup truck south on the interstate in Sumter County when a tire popped off his trailer.
Troopers said the tire ended up hitting a 55-year-old Georgia man who was riding a motorcycle behind the trailer.
The motorcycle flipped over and the man was thrown from the bike and died, according to the FHP.
