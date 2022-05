John Paul Gunder passed away in his home, May 18, 2022. In his own words, leaving his partner of 32 years, Darlene Gebhardt, who “made his life full of love, laughter and comfort.” He was born September 16, 1930, to Clarence and Goldie (Harman) Gunder, in Gibsonburg, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Addison Gunder, Violet Rose (Gunder) Long and Iva Lena (Gunder) Anderson.

GIBSONBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO