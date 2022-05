It's not always the IRS's fault. Errors in your tax return can lead to tax refund delays. Filing electronically can speed up the process considerably. Filing taxes is never fun, but most people have a refund check to look forward to at the end of it. However, when you get that refund depends in part on what you did when you filed your taxes. If you've made any of the following three mistakes, you may have a long wait ahead of you.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 DAYS AGO