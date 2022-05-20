Palm Harbor woman killed after stepping in front of car on U.S. 301
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.
The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Valletta Drive.
The Highway Patrol said a woman stepped into the path of the vehicle for unknown reasons and was struck by the car. The 20-year-old from Palm Harbor, died at the scene.Florida man ‘cooked alive’ after deputy’s Taser sparks explosion at gas station
The 23-year-old driver was not hurt.
Further information was not immediately available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0