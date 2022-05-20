Palm Harbor woman killed after stepping in front of car on U.S. 301

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Valletta Drive.

The Highway Patrol said a woman stepped into the path of the vehicle for unknown reasons and was struck by the car. The 20-year-old from Palm Harbor, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver was not hurt.

Further information was not immediately available.

