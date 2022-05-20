ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Palm Harbor woman killed after stepping in front of car on U.S. 301

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7MEe_0fklet8600

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 near Valletta Drive.

The Highway Patrol said a woman stepped into the path of the vehicle for unknown reasons and was struck by the car. The 20-year-old from Palm Harbor, died at the scene.

Florida man ‘cooked alive’ after deputy’s Taser sparks explosion at gas station

The 23-year-old driver was not hurt.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wfla#The Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc
10 Tampa Bay

7-car crash stalled traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving seven cars, including an SUV and pickup truck, on the Howard Frankland Bridge slowed traffic during the evening rush hour. The crash mostly affected drivers heading to Tampa on Interstate 275, but traffic on the southbound lanes appeared to be moving slowly during the 6 o'clock hour.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmetto man killed after being hit by train

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was killed Tuesday evening when he stepped into the path of a train, the Florida Highway Patrol said. At about 5:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was walking near the rail crossing on 25th Street West, east of Bayshore Road. A train pulling 42 loaded rail cars was heading south, toward the crossing, when the man stepped in front of the locomotive. He died at the scene, troopers said.
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities. At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot near Adventure Island on McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Pasco sheriff’s office searching for 2 stolen semi trucks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy