Iowa State

Meet the Candidates: Nicole Hasso

By Ryan Matheny
kmaland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Johnston) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we return our attention to the race for the Republican nomination in Iowa's new Third Congressional District with challenger Nicole Hasso. Born and raised on...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

kmaland.com

kmaland.com

kmaland.com

If broadcast-seeding, consider insurance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding agricultural producers of the option to request an Unrated Practice or Type written agreement through their insurance companies, to insure broadcast-seeded crops when the policy prohibits the practice or is unavailable for the crop in the county. The broadcast practice may be suitable when producers are delayed from planting timely because of cold and wet weather during the planting period.
MINNESOTA STATE
kmaland.com

Clarinda board debates portable classroom purchase

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board is the latest to tackle classroom space issues. By a 4-to-1 vote Wednesday evening, the board approved a three-year lease for a two-classroom portable building from Willscot Mobile Space Solutions for $135,404.04. Plans call for placing the structure at Clarinda's 7-12 campus to alleviate space issues in that building. Lance Ridgely is the district's interim special education director and superintendent designee. Ridgely says the district's facilities committee recommended the portable unit over other options, including constructing additional walls to the district's CTE building, serving students off site at Iowa Western Community College's Clarinda campus, or using the former Clarinda Academy's activities center.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Page County tabs Fine and Sons for courthouse window project

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have tabbed a local home building company to perform a monumental window project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors opened a pair of bids for the courthouse window replacement project. After discussion, the board accepted the $646,300 base bid and all upgrades from Fine and Sons Home Builders out of Clarinda, which came in over $200,000 cheaper than the second bid and nearly $90,000 less than the original projected cost. Additionally, the building company provided a projected completion date of May 31st, 2023. Supervisor Chuck Morris says lengthy wait times on windows prompted the county to allow companies to offer their own completion date.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Mary Ann Hanusa
kmaland.com

Clarinda council holds moment of silence, adopts speed limit change

(Clarinda) -- Before any regular business Wednesday evening, the Clarinda city chambers were filled with a moment of silence and reflection. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers asked the council to hold a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in the deadly school shooting in Texas Tuesday. Nineteen children and two adults were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and executed a shooting rampage before being shot and killed by law enforcement.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

King addresses gravel road windrow concerns

(Clarinda) -- Page County secondary roads staff are addressing windrow concerns on the county's gravel roads. That's according to Page County Engineer J.D. King, who tells KMA News some citizens have raised concerns about the size of windrows or gravel awaiting to be spread across the road along portions of the county's secondary roads. King says the circumstances have to do with his department's routine annual work to maintain the county's gravel roads, which crews are currently performing.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Lake of Three Fires is holiday recreation hotbed

(Bedford) -- Thousands of recreational enthusiasts are heading to KMAland's state parks this Memorial Day weekend. Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is included in the list of camping destinations. Longtime Park Ranger Doug Sleep tells KMA News camping spots are at a premium this coming weekend--if early reservation numbers are any indication.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Page County suspect booked on warrants

(Clarinda) -- A Page County suspect was arrested in Omaha Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old Seth William Rogers was arrested Friday at the Omaha Correctional Center. Palmer says Rogers was arrested on two Page County warrants for violation of probation. Rogers was taken to the Page County...
kmaland.com

Clarinda hires Stanton's Lord as new AD

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda is set to hire a familiar face to KMAland as their new athletic director. Pending board approval, Jake Lord has been hired as the school's new activities director. Lord has recently worked at Stanton, where he served in the same role and coached various sports, including as...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Ivan Eugene Gowey

Visitation End:7:00 pm with the family greeting friends. Memorials:May be given in his name. Cremation will follow the visitation with private family interment of ashes. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

IGHSAU Softball Rankings (5/23): 9 KMAland teams ranked

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their first state softball rankings of the 2022 season. Southeast Warren is the highest ranked KMAland team, coming in at No. 4 in Class 1A. Wayne, Martensdale-St. Marys, Griswold, Mount Ayr, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harlan, Creston and Bishop Heelan are...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Red Oak's Fouts ready to 'move some people' at William Penn

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak standout offensive lineman Nick Fouts is ready to join the William Penn football program. The first team all-district choice, Fouts says he’s been dreaming of an opportunity to play college football for a long time. “Football has always kind of been my thing,” he...
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Montgomery County traffic stop results in 3 arrests

(Red Oak) -- Three suspects face charges following a Montgomery County traffic stop. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop around 1:25 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During the investigation, authorities say 60-year-old John Henry Doyle of Omaha was arrested on felony warrants for domestic assault and theft. Doyle was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradited to Nebraska.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

