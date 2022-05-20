Meet the Candidates: Nicole Hasso

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have tabbed a local home building company to perform a monumental window project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors opened a pair of bids for the courthouse window replacement project. After discussion, the board accepted the $646,300 base bid and all upgrades from Fine and Sons Home Builders out of Clarinda, which came in over $200,000 cheaper than the second bid and nearly $90,000 less than the original projected cost. Additionally, the building company provided a projected completion date of May 31st, 2023. Supervisor Chuck Morris says lengthy wait times on windows prompted the county to allow companies to offer their own completion date.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO