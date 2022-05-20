Meet the Candidates: Nicole Hasso

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have tabbed a local home building company to perform a monumental window project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors opened a pair of bids for the courthouse window replacement project. After discussion, the board accepted the $646,300 base bid and all upgrades from Fine and Sons Home Builders out of Clarinda, which came in over $200,000 cheaper than the second bid and nearly $90,000 less than the original projected cost. Additionally, the building company provided a projected completion date of May 31st, 2023. Supervisor Chuck Morris says lengthy wait times on windows prompted the county to allow companies to offer their own completion date.
Comments / 0