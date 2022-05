CULLMAN, Ala. – After holding a soft opening followed by a friends and family day last week, Seven Daughters Scoops, Cullman’s newest ice cream shop, held its official first day open on Saturday. “Today is our first day to open. We did a soft opening on Thursday with first responders and Friday we had a family and friends’ day. It turns out we have a lot more friends than we thought. We closed at eight but were here until after ten,” shared owner Tammy Hill with a laugh. She continued, “Seriously, today has been a great day and we’re happy to see...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO