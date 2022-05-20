VHS graduation marks fulfillment of 16-year-old promise

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado warning for west central Bay County, southeastern Walton County, and southwestern Washington County until 10 a.m. CDT. At 9:33 a.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving north at 35 mph. Radar indicated rotation. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Bay, southeastern Walton and southwestern Washington Counties, including the following locations... Bruce, Inlet Beach, Seminole Hills, Port Washington, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Seagrove Beach, Seaside and Freeport.
