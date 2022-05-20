VHS graduation marks fulfillment of 16-year-old promise

Vernon, FL32462 You are here by notified that your eligibility to vote is in question. You are here by notified to contact the Supervisor of Elections,in Washington County,Florida no later than thirty (30)days after the date of this publishing.Failure to respond will result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor and your name will be removed from the statewide voter registration system.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO