The Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-White Sox prediction and pick. Boston is riding high right now after six straight wins. They took down the White Sox 16-3 last night after a huge game from JD Martinez. Trevor Story is also starting to catch fire and if this continues the Red Sox will keep on winning. The Sox are now (20-22) on the season, but after 6-straight wins the team might have started to find its rhythm.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO