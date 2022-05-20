ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS announces recipients of $10M broadband access grants

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBfsX_0fkldsDA00

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday the 11 recipients of the Broadband Acceleration Grant program that will give more than $10 million of investment in high-speed broadband access in rural areas.

Two of the award recipients are Charter Communications in Leavenworth County and KwiKom Communications in Paola, Miami County, according to a release from Kelly's office.

Charter Communications received $403,158 in grant awards, and they are matching investments with $1,512,000 bringing the total investment to $1,915,158.

KwiKom Communications was awarded $496,190, and they are matching investments with $496,190, bringing their total to $992,380.

The grant program was launched in 2020 and is a 10-year, $85 million program to help improve rural broadband access. The funding comes from the Kansas Department of Transportation's Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE).

“Broadband infrastructure is as critical to the well-being of Kansans as are safe roads, bridges, and drinking water,” Julie Lorenz, transportation secretary, said. “These IKE-funded grants, when combined with broadband funding opportunities available through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enable Kansas to strategically and efficiently expand quality broadband infrastructure throughout our state.”

This year's funding brings the total of investment to $70 million since 2020.

"We’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” Kelly said in the release. “Affordable broadband is necessary for our communities to remain viable and competitive, and every Kansan deserves a reliable connection to the world. These grants accelerate our efforts to make that a reality.”

Comments / 7

biden sucks ?
5d ago

This is just throwing the tax money where ever she wants. She has to get out of this state come November....

Reply
5
Oriana
5d ago

Thank you Gov. "The Ax" Kelly for the opportunity of broadband to bring much needed learning opportunities, business growth and modern investment interests to our beautiful First City township! Now... could you do something about our property tax issue? They definitely need your ax! 😅

Reply
2
Related
LJWORLD

‘Recreational cannabis dispensary’ that was raided in Topeka plans to move to Lawrence; update on medical marijuana bill

There is word of a new business coming to downtown Lawrence that likely will get a high level of attention: a “recreational cannabis dispensary.”. No, recreational marijuana use — nor medical marijuana use, for that matter — hasn’t been legalized in Kansas, and this new Massachusetts Street storefront won’t be in the business of selling marijuana.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KDOT recommends another nearly 2-hour detour

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, May 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) recommended a detour in southwestern Kansas that would add a 101-mile, 1-hour and 40-minute detour. On Tuesday, May 24, KDOT recommended another long detour in south-central Kansas that would add a 90.7-mile, 1-hour and 36-minute detour. Starting on Tuesday, June 7, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth County, KS
Government
County
Leavenworth County, KS
City
Paola, KS
kggfradio.com

Governor Signs Bill Assisting Kansans Affected by Natural Disasters

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill aimed at assisting those who have been affected by natural disasters. House Bill 2239 provides sales and property tax relief to Kansans after a disaster has been declared. The measure includes a sales tax exemption for agricultural fencing and empowers county commissions to abate property taxes if properties or homesteads have been damaged. Also, the underlying legislation provides property tax relief by "increasing the property tax exemption on all residential properties and providing a property tax refund for seniors and veterans."
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Senate Committee Too Busy To Advance Medical Marijuana Bill

The Kansas Legislature was unable to pass a medical marijuana bill again this session. Monday marked the end of the legislative session in Topeka and the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Olson said in a press release that they had too “heavy of a load” and his committee had to carry on other issues and that lawmakers will not be “getting this measure across the finish line this session.” This may be a blessing in disguise for proponents of legalization in Kansas as the proposed bill passed by the house contained several items that would have, according to some, allowed for big businesses to come in from out of state and monopolize production and distribution. This was mainly because the failed bill proposed licensing and fees for growers and distributors that were many times that of surrounding states, thus making it very difficult for small local businesses to be involved. It would have allowed only big-box growers and distributors to participate, essentially putting it out of reach economically for most small farms and entrepreneurs. Those opposed to legalizing medical use were pleased that Kansas continues to be one of less than 15 states, which do not allow ill residents to seek relief from their maladies thru the use of cannabis. Instead regulating those residents to seek said relief thru big pharma options including opiate-based remedies.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pfizer ordered to pay $85k to Kansans for false advertisement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation into Pfizer’s business and advertising practices involving its co-payment coupon program has prompted a settlement of over $85,000 to be paid to Kansas consumers. The settlement resolves allegations that Pfizer, Inc., deceptively marketed its co-payment coupon program for its Estring, Quillivant XR and Quillichew ER (“Quillivant”), and Flector Patch […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansans awarded $167,000+ in Ford settlement for deceptive advertisements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ford has awarded more than $167,000 to Kansans through a settlement for deceptive advertisements of the fuel economy of certain trucks. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says more than 300 residents have received more than $167,000 in refunds from Ford Motor Company as part of a national settlement over claims it falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of certain model trucks.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSNT News

Medical marijuana push dies in Kansas legislature

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The fight to legalize marijuana in Kansas has fallen flat once again as the legislature wraps up its 2022 session with no major decisions made on marijuana legislation. May 23 marks the final day that the Kansas legislature comes together for the 2022 session. No sign of any major announcements regarding the […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Communications#Kwikom Communications#Kansans
KSN News

Kansas session ends without marijuana, tax rebate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The 2022 Kansas Legislative session ended Monday. Lawmakers in the House and Senate had successful veto overrides on measures dealing with public health and elections, but Democrats said the Republican-controlled Legislature fell short in other areas. “Despite much work left to be finished, Republicans are eager to adjourn so they can […]
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

State Supreme Court: State Must Pay $63 Million Back

The state of Kansas must pay former pizza executive Gene Bicknell more than $63 million to settle a long-running dispute over his tax bill. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006 when he sold NPC International, which owned more than 800 Pizza Hut locations around the world.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas sheriff: Trip to border with Senator an eye opener

For Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, his trip last week with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to the Mexican border near McAllen, Texas, was an eye opener. Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs selected to accompany Marshall to the McAllen, Texas, area of the border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol, Homeland Security, and State of Texas officials. The trip came amid the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
KANSAS STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Fake Kansas Charity Shut Down

A Kansas City, Kansas, man and his charity that falsely claimed to be raising funds to support law enforcement have been banned from doing business in the state, and have agreed to turn over $10,000 they illegally raised to a legitimate organization. William Storms III, and his organization called Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSN News

Ford refunds Kansas customers after misrepresentation claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ford Motor Company has refunded over 300 Kansas customers as part of a nationwide settlement over claims Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of certain vehicles. The refunds are part of a $19.2 million settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013 and 2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

KANSAS (KSNT) – Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from […]
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy