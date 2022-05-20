ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Express Air Coach to Launch New Michigan City to O’Hare Shuttle Service

By Region News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Michigan City, a new opportunity soon to get a ride to the airport. Express Air Coach (EAC) announced Thursday it will begin offering shuttle service from Michigan City to O’Hare beginning May 27th. The Lafayette-based company currently offers daily service to O’Hare from Hammond...

