Memphis Zoo welcome endangered Amur leopard named Kira

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a new animal, a female Amur leopard named Kira.

Kira was born in Twycross Zoo as part of an international breeding program to help protect and preserve her species, according to a release from the zoo.

“Kira’s arrival is a double win for the Memphis community. Not only are Amur leopards a gorgeous and dynamic species to see at the zoo, but this is also a real-life conservation story. With this species on the brink of extinction in the wild, zoos across the globe are collaboratively managing a breeding program that will ensure this species endures with the potential to reintroduce back to the wild,” said Memphis Zoo Curator Dan Dembiec.

The Amur leopard is currently listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is one of the most endangered big cats in the world, with less than 100 left in the wild, the release said.

Today the last remaining wild populations of the species live in China and Russia.

Amur leopards face habitat loss, prey scarcity, poaching, and illegal trade in the wild.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, “Our community is proud to support the zoo in all their endeavors and this achievement should be celebrated. Culture, conservation, and education are important qualities in the City of Memphis, and we are excited to share this remarkable pairing with the community.”

