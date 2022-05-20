ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Renault boss Luca de Meo could return to Japan in June

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259zk2_0fklcyc900

May 20 (Reuters) - The head of French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) could return to Japan in June for the second time in two months, a source close to the matter told Reuters, a sign of intensifying talks with partner Nissan (7201.T) on a planned carve-out of its electric vehicle business.

CEO Luca de Meo, could return to Japan for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance's next Alliance Operating Board (AOB) meeting, the source said. The AOB is exceptionally taking place in Japan for the second time in a row to coincide with Nissan's general meeting, the source added.

This would be de Meo's second time in Japan in two months, after he recently spent several days with his Japanese partners.

Renault has left the door open for Nissan to join its plan to create an entity dedicated to electric vehicles, designed to improve its image as an EV company in the face of renewed competition.

Renault and its partners were pioneers in electric cars at the start of the previous decade, but they have since been eclipsed by pure player Tesla (TSLA.O) and the ambitions of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE). read more

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luca De Meo
Reuters

Japan's Toshiba brings in M&A adviser and activists in board overhaul

TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) nominated an executive from M&A advisory firm Houlihan Lokey as chairperson and activist shareholders as outside directors on Thursday, in a board overhaul that could intensify pressure to take the conglomerate private. Ahead of its annual shareholders' meeting on June 28, Toshiba...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#French#Alliance Operating Board#Aob#Japanese#Ev#Gv De Clercq
Reuters

Britain's FirstGroup assesses takeover approach by I Squared

May 26 (Reuters) - British transport company FirstGroup Plc said on Thursday it was assessing the latest takeover approach by private equity firm I Squared. FirstGroup said it had rejected previous approaches from infrastructure investment firm and was now evaluating the latest approach, that provides for 118 pence apiece in cash and a contingent right on the outcome of its First Transit divestment earnout and net proceeds from the Greyhound sale.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Britain launches review of Drahi's BT stake deal

May 26 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc said on Thursday Britain’s business minister will launch a national security review of a deal by the telecoms group’s biggest shareholder Patrick Drahi to increase his stake in BT to 18%. BT said it would fully cooperate with the government review,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
Reuters

UK's Johnson Matthey expects supply chain volatility to hit annual profit

May 26 (Reuters) - British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) forecast 2022-23 operating profit at the lower half of market estimates on Thursday, as supply disruptions due to China's lockdowns and component sourcing from Ukraine hurt its auto customers. The group, which makes catalytic converters and other pollution filters...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Glencore to appear in court in U.S., UK over corruption probes

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Glencore said it will appear in court in the United States and the United Kingdom later on Tuesday to potentially resolve investigations into the mining and trading company following corruption allegations. The London-listed company said in February it would set aside $1.5 billion for probes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FirstGroup becomes latest UK transport takeover target

May 26 (Reuters) - FirstGroup Plc (FGP.L) on Thursday became the latest British transport group to attract buyout interest from an investment firm, saying it was assessing a fresh takeover approach by private equity firm I Squared. The bus and rail operator said it had rejected previous approaches from I...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

HSBC weighs IPO of Indonesia business - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC is considering an initial public offering of its Indonesian business, as the bank aims to target the growing investment demand in the country, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The London-based bank is yet to file a formal IPO application...
WORLD
Reuters

Serco boosts profit outlook as British outsourcer wins more contracts

May 26 (Reuters) - British public services outsourcer Serco (SRP.L) boosted its annual profit outlook in a surprise update on Thursday, as it wins more government contracts globally for defence and immigration services. London-listed Serco now expects underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million) in 2022, some 30...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IMF to release $900 mln when Pakistan removes fuel price caps -source

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan and the IMF have worked out the outlines for the release of over $900 million in funds that would come through once Pakistan removes its fuel subsidies, a Pakistani source directly involved in talks in Qatar said, requesting anonymity. The talks in Qatar...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
333K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy