Pecos & The Rooftops Drop Brand New Single, “Time for Wine”

Pecos & The Rooftops have a brand new single out.

They officially dropped “Time for Wine,” which is likely part of the tracklist for their forthcoming debut studio album, Cabin Fever, that’s slated to officially drop sometime this fall.

They previously put out the lead single, “Last Night’s Lashes,” back in December, but we haven’t heard much from the Texas rockers since then in the way of new music.

This new song is pretty simple in terms of production, and features some heavy saxophone throughout a lot of the arrangement.

And Pecos and the boys certainly have their own, unique sound that pulls from other genres like rock, blues and jazz, which you definitely get a heavy dose of here.

Check out the new tune and stay tuned for more from the Texas band:

“Last Night’s Lashes”