‘Heartstopper’ Renewed for Two More Seasons at Netflix

“ Heartstopper ” fans, rejoice: Charlie and Nick will be back for a second and third season of the hit Netflix show. The streamer confirmed on Friday it had renewed the show, which is produced by See-Saw Films, for two more seasons

Based on Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ+ webcomic, “Heartstopper” tells the story of the relationship between two British teens, Charlie and Nick. When Charlie falls for Nick, he thinks he doesn’t have a chance. But love has other ideas and soon Nick finds he’s feeling more than just friendship.

Oseman will return as writer and creator. She shared a snap of herself holding a sketch of Nick and Charlie embracing with the caption “2 more seasons!”

“Heartstopper” has been a critical and audience hit since launching on the platform on April 22, reaching Netflix’s Top Ten list in 54 countries,

That’s also been clear on social media, where the series flew to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart in the week of its release with 1.05 million engagements on Twitter. Over the last four weeks it has remained at the top of the chart. The hashtag #heartstopper has also amassed over 4.3B views on TikTok.

Earlier this month, Kit Connor, who plays Nick, told Variety how important the show was to him .”To have a show where you see queer people being happy and being together and united as a group, I think there’s something really beautiful about that,” he said. “I think that shows like ‘Euphoria’ that are very queer are still very much sort of adult in many ways because they are very dark and gritty. I think it’s really important to have a show that is just portraying queer love and queer beauty.”

Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, said he’d love to see Jennifer Coolidge cameo in the second season. “Jennifer Coolidhe should play my grandmother,” he said. “That would be so cool. I love her. She’s amazing. I also want a scene with Nick’s mom so I can work with Olivia Colman.”