ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local mom is warning others after son commits suicide

By Paulo Salazar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Akr4F_0fklcTRk00

It's a call no mother wants to receive: finding out something tragic happened to your child.

For a Calallen mom, her worst nightmare came true — it's been a year since she had to say goodbye to her baby boy.

"We're all hurting, and if he would have just known that a split-second decision," said Stacie Hutchins-Lamb, trailing off. "But now it's too late."

Christian Hutchins took his own life on May 19, 2021, with a self inflicted gunshot. The 25-year-old had plenty of friends and was well-liked, his mother said.

Most who knew him had no idea he was fighting mental illness.

As a child, Hutchins was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but as he got older, things got worse.

In 2017 he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder. It would cause him to have episodes where he felt everyone hated him, and the world would be a better place without him.

In 2021, Hutchins was playing an online video game with friends when he decided to shoot himself. In a split second, Hutchins-Lamb's life, and countless others, changed forever.

By the time she and her husband arrived, it was too late. Hutchins was her oldest of four kids, and was often her rock, she said. Even though she knows life must go on, some days the pain is just too much.

Many of his friends had no idea what he was dealing with.

Now that Hutchins is gone, family and friends choose to remember the good times. Not a day goes by that Hutchins-lamb doesn't think about or talk about her little boy. She just wishes there would have been she could do.

"We want to bring as much awareness, even if we reach one person we've done our job," she said.

A person can be involuntarily committed to a hospital if they are a danger to themselves, or a danger to others.

Sadly, Hutchins was not alone. According to state data, 4.3 million Texans are dealing with some form of mental illness.

Even worse, since 2000 the Texas suicide rate has risen by 36 percent.

Mental illness also affects 1.2 million children.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 8

Mary Davila
5d ago

that happened to me ladt november 30 2021 ,my youngest son richy died ,i got that phone call every mother fears

Reply(1)
8
Maribel De Leon
4d ago

i just feel so bad and sad for all kids that take away their lives. i don't know what goes through their little minds to do this. not even their parents love can make them stop from killing them selves, and leaving them with hole 🕳️ full of pain. I've heard and read that when someone takes their own life with a knife or from jumping a bridge etc the will repeat the process over and over again until God comes for us, and says it's time. i only wish this people with suicide thoughts come forward, and seek help. I'm not judging anyone. just trying to understand. GOD protects us all.

Reply
3
Related
lavernianews.com

Medical examiner identifies La Vernia house fire victim

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the resident of a home on C.R. 347 near La Vernia who died in a May 12 fire that claimed the home. Sylvia Silvey Wallace, 74, was home alone when the fire started, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Clint Garza. Due to health issues and limited mobility, she was unable to exit the two-story house and lost her life in the fire. Her husband was at work at the time.
LA VERNIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
portasouthjetty.com

Head-on collision injures one

One person was injured in a head-on collision on State Highway 361 this morning (Wednesday, May 25), police said. The man’s condition was undetermined. He was taken by ambulance to Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area, said Lt. James Stokes of the Port Aransas Police Department. Police were called...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv

Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 30-year-old woman is wanted for felony charge. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores. According to authorities, she is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. She is five feet, one inch, weighs roughly 108 pounds and has brown eyes...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
B93

A Few Texas Bars are Raising The Age Limit to 25+

Have you ever been to a bar and thought, man there are a lot of 'kids' here. Did someone way, Cactus Canyon? LOL. That will be thing of the past for some bars in Texas. As reported by KSAT-12, Bently's on Broadway announced the change on its Facebook page, but they're not the only business doing this. The Bar Horizons & More advertises itself as a place where "the grown and mature come to relax, play, eat and dance." That bar has chosen to up the age for entry to 30 and up.
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy