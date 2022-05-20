Albany Symphony sets off on free concert series across upstate New York in June

ALBANY — The Albany Symphony announced it will embark on a Trailblazing journey across the Capital District and Upper Hudson Valley starting in June.

The 2022 American Music Festival: TrailBlaze NY, is a month-long celebration of new music presented by the Grammy Award-winning symphony over what its music director described as “an intensive week of performances featuring the leading and emerging voices of our generation.

The tour starts in Troy and Cohoes, and then hit the trail with Miller and the musicians as the orchestra presents free performances in Schuylerville, Kingston, Hudson, Schenectady, Albany and Amsterdam.

“The Albany Symphony and I are excited and proud to present our 2022 American Music Festival: TrailBlaze NY, a celebration of New York State’s glorious new Empire State Trail. Taking inspiration from our past celebrations of New York State history, Water Music NY and Sing Out, NY, we wanted to amplify the amazing story of the incredible 750-mile walking and cycling rail trail that now connects all residents of New York State to one another,” Miller said. “Each weekend will focus on different communities, with a day of music and celebration followed free Albany Symphony orchestra performance. It’s so much more than music—we’ll be partnering with communities on all sorts of events, from historic kayak trips, to yoga on the trail, to a sunset chamber music happening at Olana National Historic Site, and percussion pop-up and chamber music performances. It will be an absolutely unforgettable month of sights, sounds and experiences highlighting our region.”

TrailBlaze NY is the Albany Symphony’s latest regional tour of free concerts designed to spotlight the beauty, history and diversity of the region. The Empire State Trail, completed in 2020, connects Manhattan north to Canada and Albany west to Buffalo. In that spirit, the Albany Symphony is harnessing its role as pioneers of contemporary music to bring people together in celebration.

TrailBlaze NY is supported in part by New York State through a Market New York grant from I LOVE NY, the state’s Division of Tourism, through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with vital additional support from the National Endowment for the Arts and corporate and individual donors from across the region.

The Festival kicks off with a wall-to-wall week of new music in Troy and Cohoes, including performances by the Albany Symphony at the historic Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and the Dogs of Desire, the Symphony’s new-art chamber music group, at the historic Cohoes Music Hall. Both groups are led by Maestro Miller.

Learn more and plan a summer adventure with the Albany Symphony by visiting TrailBlazeNY.org

