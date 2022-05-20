ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biz Breakdown: Mastercard Launches Biometric Payment Option, California's $6 Gas Could Spread, Tesla Kicked Off S&P 500 ESG Index

On today's Biz Breakdown, Mastercard launches a biometric payment option, California's $6 Gas could spread across the country, and Tesla kicked off S&P 500 ESG Index.

Cheddar News

Tesla China Headwinds Hard to Ignore but Dan Ives Still Bullish Long Term

Tesla has been experiencing a slowdown in production amid COVID restrictions at its Shanghai Gigafactory. Meanwhile, racial discrimination issues and poor working conditions leading to a drop off the S&P 500 ESG Index and ongoing drama for Elon Musk on and with Twitter, has caused other headaches. Dan Ives, the managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told Cheddar he is still bullish on Tesla overall but Wedbush has cut its price target on the stock. Ives also added that he sees a 60 percent chance Musk tries to walk away from the Twitter acquisition. "It's really been an epic disaster, the best way to put it the last few months, and I think that's something even though we're bullish and continue long term," he said. "This is one of my favorite ways to play EV In the near term. I mean there's definitely some clear headwinds, which is why we lowered our price target to a $1,000."
Fortune

Musk claims S&P ‘lost their integrity’ after Tesla gets booted from sustainability index while Exxon is included

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Investigations into its Autopilot self-driving feature along with allegations over pervasive racism at Elon Musk’s Tesla factory in California have cost the world's largest electric vehicle maker a place in the Standard & Poor’s sustainability index.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Thinks This Energy Source Will Be World's Preferred Choice

Elon Musk, through this electric vehicle venture Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, is credited with furthering the cause of the environment by providing an alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles. The Tesla CEO on Sunday chimed in with his views on which renewable energy source will see wider adoption. What Happened: Musk...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
International Business Times

Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Poised To Become The Most Valuable U.S. Startup

Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup as its valuation rose to over $125 billion in an ongoing share sale in the secondary market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last...
insideevs.com

Tesla Said To Build Battery And Electric Vehicle Plant In Indonesia

Tesla reportedly agreed to build a battery and electric vehicle plant in Indonesia after CEO Elon Musk met with the southeast Asian country's President Joko Widodo last weekend at the SpaceX launch site in Texas. Indonesia's Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on May 19 that the deal is done, without...
Benzinga

Who Can Beat Tesla On EV Sales? This Company CEO Believes So

Volkswagen AG VWAGY CEO Herbert Diess said Volkswagen can overtake Tesla, Inc. TSLA as the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, CNBC reported. Stabilizing supply chain woes would help the German carmaker to increase production in the coming months, the CEO said. He expects some relief from...
