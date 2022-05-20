Here’s What Gal Gadot Looks Like Going Makeup-Free—Is She Real?!

Splash News

Gal Gadot recently stunned her 80M Instagram followers with a makeup-free photo of her signing autographs—and her skin is unreal!

We’re used to seeing the Wonder Woman 1984 star in a gorgeous designer gown and a full face of makeup. But it turns out that behind all that glam we usually see on the red carpet, she’s also a true natural beauty. We love a star who can do both!

On May 10, the actress shared a photo of herself going au-naturel, and fans cannot get over how gorgeous she looks.

“Hi guys! I’m teaming up with @swau_official to sign autographs and spread some love, head over to my story to find out more,” Gadot captioned the photo, which shows her sitting at a table with a pen in her hand and Wonder Woman photographs spread out in front of her.

The bare-faced beauty is also sporting a laid-back yet stylish outfit. She looks as effortlessly chic as ever in a white t-shirt, light-wash jeans, and pin-striped blazer. Luckily, Gadot’s hair is pulled back into a tight ponytail so we can see her face in all of its makeup-free glory—and she is giving us serious skin envy! Even with the sun hitting the star’s face, there’s no blemish in sight.

The Justice League actress’s adoring fans flooded her comment section with compliments. “Stunning!” one said. “You are beautiful,” another gushed.

There was also no shortage of comments begging for one of the autographed photos. “I wish I could have a signed photograph,” one fan commented, with another echoing, “I want a photo of those with your signature.”

Regardless of whether or not they were able to get their hands on one of the photographs, it’s clear that Gadot’s fanbase is a supportive one. They won’t let her forget that she’s beautiful, inside and out. As one commenter put it: “Spreading love is your superpower.” So sweet!

This isn’t the first time Gadot has rocked the natural look; many other Instagram posts from the star show off her incredible skin, including a photo from March, which shows her baking with her daughters. Adorable!

We’re so glad the actress likes to embrace the no-makeup look, and we can’t wait to see more from her.