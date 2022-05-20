Warriors look to pour on the D against the Mavs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This time of the year for NBA and NHL fans is a nightly treat with big moments. Thursday's playoff action gave us a last-second goal by Tampa to win and a commanding victory from the Celtics to even the series.

As we look to tonight's Game 2s, we can't help but feel quite similarly to how we bet on these series for their first game. After all, we did correctly predict all three games. We say that not to brag, only to admit that we're likely repeating some of our betting thoughts. If it ain't broke ...

Golden State looks to keep up defensive pressure in Game 2 - The Warriors cruised to a Game 1 win at home on Wednesday, blowing out the Mavericks 112-87. Luka Doncic was stifled by his standards, going 6-18 from the field and finishing with 20 points. Golden State's impressive performance has left us believing in them once again. We do think Dallas can make this a series, but we'll wait until they're home to place a wager on the team. Bet on Golden State to cover again, the spread is currently -6.

Game 1 in Rangers-Hurricanes feels like a sign of things to come - The two Game 1s from Wednesday differed quite a bit, but there's no reason to think one is better than another. In the East, we were treated to a tight defensive battle that saw Carolina tie it late and win in overtime. It feels likely that is to be the makeup of this series, at least while the Canes are at home. We're going right back to Carolina here to win, as they are now 5-0 at home this postseason. Look to Carolina at -165 to take a 2-0 lead before heading to New York for Game 3.

Looking for an encore performance in the Battle of Alberta - If you caught Game 1 of Edmonton vs Calgary you were treated to an offensive barrage from both teams. The final score was Flames 9, Oilers 6, with one of the easier over hits you will see in the NHL. We bet on goals to start the series and not much has changed on our end. Let's go right back to the over here at 6.5 goals (-125). If you like betting individual goal-scorers, this would be the game to look. We recommend Johnny Gaudreau, who funneled in seven shots on goal in Game 1 but did not score. His odds are +135 to find the back of the net tonight.

In other news ...

Top NFL wide receiver prospect transfers to USC - The big news out of college football this week is that of star wide receiver Jordan Addison and his transfer portal decision. The top receiver in the nation has transferred to USC for his final season in the NCAA. Addison is a name to remember, the winner of last year's Bilentikoff Award for the top receiver and an expected top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. His addition has lifted USC's National Championship odds to the sixth-highest in the nation at +3000. The more realistic bet we recommend considering is USC to win the Pac-12 at +260.

Epicenter takes center stage at Preakness Stakes - The Preakness Stakes hits the ground running tomorrow, and Epicenter is our betting favorite for the day. There's no potential for a Triple Crown with underdog story Rich Strike withdrawing from the event, and Epicenter, who finished second at the derby, holds 6-5 odds. There's only nine horses racing, so the field is easier to sift through. We'll put our stake in the ground on Secret Oath at 9-2.

Max Scherzer out six to eight weeks - The New York Mets were dealt another tough blow in their rotation with news that star pitcher Max Scherzer is headed to the shelf. The estimation is that Scherzer could miss two months, and with Jacob deGrom still working his way back from injury, the Mets odds to win the World Series took a slight hit, currently at +800. Our betting approach is to look inside the division for betting value. Atlanta has had a frustrating start but sits at +280 to take the NL East. Bets like this are ones we're considering with this news, New York could have some struggles ahead.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Griffin Carroll