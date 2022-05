CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The next big PS5 restock is coming to Walmart on June 2 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) during its Walmart Plus Day. This restock is part of Walmart's paid membership program as a way to encourage people to sign up and take advantage of other discounts. That doesn't mean this is the only PS5 restock happening between now and then. Though it's been an undeniably dry month for PS5 restocks so far, with Memorial Day sales on the way this weekend, there's a good chance consoles could come in the form of a surprise afternoon restock to get people excited about spending in stores.

