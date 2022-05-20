ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Domestic incident leads to arrest of Seneca Falls man

By Staff Report
 5 days ago
Police arrested a Seneca Falls man following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested...

Canandaigua woman charged with assault

Police arrested a Canandaigua resident following a domestic incident. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robbin E. Harvey, 60, of Canandaigua for assault. Deputies were called to a residence on State Route 64 in Canandaigua and arrested Harvey after report of a domestic dispute.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Farmington man arrested on multiple charges

Police took a Farmington man into custody on an active bench warrant. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary W. Zittel, 33, of Farmington for failure to appear in court. The warrant was issued out of Farmington Town Court for failure to appear on...
Seneca Falls, NY
Seneca Falls, NY
Seneca Falls man charged with harassment

Police say a Seneca Falls man was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Steven J. Gaudu, 28, of Seneca Falls on a warrant for harassment. The arrest warrant was issued following report of threatening messages being received by a...
SENECA FALLS, NY
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Malcolm J. Walker, 32, of Rome, was charged in Rome on Marcy 16 with second-degree assault. • Emma M. Armitage, 21, of Richmondville, Schoharie County, was charged in Cold Brook on May 18...
ROME, NY
Savannah man arrested on two warrants

Police arrested a Savannah man on two separate warrants. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick M. Sampson Jr., on bench warrants for failure to verify address and burglary. The charges stem from Sampson’s failure to appear in County Court on April 19 for...
SAVANNAH, NY
WATCH LIVE: RPD provides update on officer-involved shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Rochester Police Department are holding a press conference to provide an update on the investigation into an overnight officer-involved shooting Wednesday. Two men are in custody as a result of an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dewey Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the incident...
ROCHESTER, NY
Binghamton Man Arrested in Saratoga Apartment Shooting

City of Binghamton Police say they have arrested a city resident in connection with an exchange of gunfire at the Saratoga Terrace Apartments on the South Side May 23. According to a news release, Police were called to 60 Saratoga Avenue, Building 2 for a report of shots fired at around 10 p.m. and found 38-year-old Jayson Santiago of Binghamton with a gunshot would to his lower leg and a graze wound to his abdomen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Camden man, a medical technician, charged after allegedly trying to detain unruly patient

ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ROME, NY
Canandaigua woman arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested a Canandaigua woman following a domestic disturbance. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department arrested Elaine A. Mulheron, 57, of Canandaigua for menacing. Following report of a domestic disturbance at a Chapin Street residence, it was determined Mulheron threatened another person with a knife. Mulheron was...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Clyde woman arrested for grand larceny

Police say a Clyde woman was arrested after a fraud complaint. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hailynn Impson, 27, for grand larceny and misuse of food stamps. The charges stem from an investigation into a fraud complaint and it is alleged that Impson...
Seneca Falls woman charged with unlicensed operation

Police say a Seneca Falls woman was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department charged Karrie M. Maslyn, 42, of Seneca Falls with aggravated unlicensed operation. Police initially stopped Maslyn for failure to stop at a stop sign. Upon investigation, it was...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Canandaigua man arrested following noise complaint

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Canandaigua Police Department served Stephen D. Holt, 72, of Canandaigua a criminal summons for noise disturbance. Holt is alleged to have played his music for approximately four hours at a loud volume, disturbing nearby neighbors.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
