Traffic diverted after multi-vehicle wreck near I-27 and 26th

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com crew at the scene, traffic was diverted in all directions in the area of southbound I-27 and 26th Avenue after a wreck involving multiple vehicles on Friday morning.

While there had been no further information released by officials at the time, MyHighPlains.com crew at the scene reported that little to no traffic was moving southbound on I-27 from I-40 and the Downtown Amarillo area.

Drivers are advised to consider a different route through the area, and be aware of possible detours and emergency personnel on or near the roadways.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

