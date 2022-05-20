Burgers with Buck visits Old Fourth Ward's Biggerstaff Brewery

EAST POINT, Ga. - The family of a missing 12-year-old East Point boy is concerned after he was reported missing this week. Marsalis "Marco" James Rankin is set to turn 13 years old at the end of this month. According to missing person’s report obtained by FOX 5, he was last seen on Friday near Ben Hill Road in East Point.
DULUTH, Ga. - You’ve heard of go-karts. Chances are you’ve driven one before. But the folks at Duluth’s K1 Speed are putting a positively electric spin on the experience — and it’s something you’ll only experience after dark. K1 Speed in Duluth is one...
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - It has been more than three months since Ciera Breland, a 31-year-old Indiana mother, was last seen leaving her mother-in-law's home in Johns Creek with her husband. Breland was last seen on the evening of Feb. 24, the Johns Creek Police Department said. Ciera was with...
ATLANTA - The calm of a Sunday night was upset by gunfire in a community bordering Downtown Atlanta. Police confirm several men who had been arguing drew weapons and started firing. It happened on Peters Street in the heart of the Castleberry Hill section. "Never expected 30 to 40 shots,"...
Atlanta Public Schools partnered with Phoenix Academy to get students back on track just in time for graduation. Local radio personality Rashad Richey was able to cover graduation fees for all 208 Phoenix Academy seniors just in time for them to walk across the stage at their home school.
Mason was diagnosed with a fast-growing brain cancer in the fall and has been undergoing treatments ever since. His family has been overwhelmed by the support from the community who have rallied behind him to help him beat the odds.
KENNESAW, Ga. - An 8-page indictment handed down late last week is shedding new light on the murder of three people found on the tenth hole of Pinetree Country Club’s golf course during the Fourth of July holiday weekend last year. Golf pro Gene Siller was found shot to...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they have located a woman who was seen being forced into an SUV late Tuesday evening. Police shared a video taken at around 11 p.m. May 24 near 616 Commercial Avenue. Police said a woman was in an SUV when she got out and walked a short distance. The woman appeared to be in an argument with a man driving the SUV.
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Police are searching for the person who broke into a restaurant and stole handfuls of change from an area restaurant. It happened around 10:15 P.m. on May first at the Wing It Deli at 131 E. Solomon Street. Griffin police said the burglar broke in business through the drive-thru window by smashing the glass.
ATLANTA - Multiple people were shot in the Mechanicsville neighborhood of Atlanta on Wednesday evening. It happened just before 10 p.m. along Windsor Street SW near Bass Street SW. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find three people shot. All three appeared to be alert, conscious, and breathing. They were...
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex on Roswell Road. Just after midnight Monday, Sandy Springs police were called to the Pointe at Canyon Ridge. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead with at least one gunshot wound.
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police released images of two persons of interest in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man at a Smyrna shopping center. Police did not identify the people, but said detectives are looking to speak with them and find a gray Honda sedan with license plate CSX9668. Police...
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Cityhood was on the ballot in Cobb County. The areas of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings were vying for cityhood. All three were voted down. For months, cityhood has been a hot topic in the country. Officials there held numerous county-sponsored town halls, and dedicated a portion of their website to information on cityhood.
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police in Brookhaven are crediting new technology with helping to track down two men suspected of a violent armed robbery in North Carolina. Alton Johnson, 27, and Shyquan Collins, 30, were booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on various charges including obstruction. The two were in a vehicle connected to a crime in Charlotte, police said. Collins also was wanted on an outstanding warrant in New York.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are searching for a 68-year-old non-verbal man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Lester Childs was last seen on Monday near the 2300 block of Lawrenceville Hwy. in Decatur, the DeKalb County...
Acworth police say they are on the lookout for a man who they say stole a U-Haul truck and a Texaco ATM. Video surveillance released by officials showed the moments where the suspect used the U-Haul to back into the gas station doors and place the ATM in the back. Police say they believe this incident is connected to a similar one in Marietta where a man was said to have a failed attempt in stealing an ATM. Acworth and Marietta police are now working together to find the suspect.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a person was shot on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kenridge Parkway. Police went to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. The address is near several apartment and townhome complexes. Police found a...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man who they say was wanted in four different counties on multiple charges including stealing personal property out of a vehicle. Police identified Victavious Terrell as the suspect. Terrell was listed under the "Larceny from the Auto Unit’s Top 5 Wanted List." Authorities...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man reported missing since Saturday. Authorities say Brandon Smart was seen last around 6 p.m. near Dixie Drive and Highway 92 in Woodstock. Smart is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall weighing in at about 130 pounds with short dirty...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of strangling his pregnant fiancé and burying her in a relative's backyard in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said a jury found Aldeyshaun Locklear guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and concealing the death of another in the murder of 19-year-old Te-a Choates. Locklear received a life sentence from a DeKalb County judge.
Comments / 0