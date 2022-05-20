Burgers with Buck visits Old Fourth Ward's Biggerstaff Brewery

Acworth police say they are on the lookout for a man who they say stole a U-Haul truck and a Texaco ATM. Video surveillance released by officials showed the moments where the suspect used the U-Haul to back into the gas station doors and place the ATM in the back. Police say they believe this incident is connected to a similar one in Marietta where a man was said to have a failed attempt in stealing an ATM. Acworth and Marietta police are now working together to find the suspect.

ACWORTH, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO