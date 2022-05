SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Election officials say a measure legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota will be on the ballot in November. Secretary of State Steve Barnett said the petition for an initiated measure legalizing possession, use, and distribution of marijuana was validated and filed by his office Wednesday. The measure will be titled Initiated Measure 27 and appear on the 2022 General Election ballot on Nov. 8.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO