It’s simple but true: Leaders need to bear in mind that what they ask of their employees has far less impact on what people are doing than what is being rewarded. Furthermore, the rewards that organizations provide—which can take the form of promotions, pay increases, new opportunities, and recognition—will be effective only if they work together in concert. That means that all of these rewards need to reinforce each other in order for everyone to feel that they are given authentically.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO