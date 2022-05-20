ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Friday, May 20. Here's Where to Actually Find a PS5 Restock

By Russell Holly
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. You may have heard that Walmart advertised an upcoming PS5 restock June 2 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) as part of what it's calling Walmart Plus Day. Walmart's...

CNET

X1 Credit Card Review: 5 Reasons It Beats Out Other Cards

After a long wait, I was approved for the X1 smart credit card. Here's what makes its perks and rewards unique. CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can't review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive and other factors, such as your location, may impact how ads and links appear on our site.
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

Amazon's First Retail Clothing Store Is Now Open

Amazon officially opened its first brick-and-mortar clothing store today in Glendale, California. Located at The Americana at Brand, Amazon Style showcases apparel, accessories and shoes for men and women. Customers in the metro Los Angeles region are invited to visit the retail space to see products from familiar brands and...
GLENDALE, CA
CNET

Save up to 40% on AirPods, JBL Speakers and More at Target's Massive Audio Sale

Everyone has their own unique preferences when it comes to the best way to listen to music. But whether you prefer the convenience of wireless earbuds, the immersive sound of over-ear headphones or you like to blast it out loud with a portable speaker, there's something for you at Target's massive ongoing audio sale. Right now, Target is offering up to 40% off a huge selection of headphones and Bluetooth speakers, including some of our absolute favorite models on the market right now. These deals are scheduled to run through May 26, while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Stay Safe With Up to 37% Off Eufy Security Cameras and Kits

You probably don't want to cut corners when it comes to your home's security. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of a great deal on security equipment when it comes along. Today only, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 37% off a variety of indoor and outdoor Eufy home security cameras and systems. These deals expire tonight at 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET).
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
CNET

This Large-Screen HP Laptop is $250 Off Today Only at Best Buy

It doesn't matter how advanced or intuitive your laptop is if you can't see what's on the screen. If you're in the market for a new laptop and a large screen is non-negotiable, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $250 off this 17-inch HP laptop, dropping the price down to just $450. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Food Processors of 2022: KitchenAid, Cuisinart and More

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. A good food processor is one of the most versatile (and useful) kitchen countertop appliances. The best food processors have powerful motors and attachments that can shred cheeses, grind nuts into powder or butter, knead bread, and dice and slice fruits and veggies. You can even quickly make delicious soups and healthy baby food.
LIFESTYLE
CNET

Google Pixel Watch: What We Know (and Don't) So Far

After months of waiting, Google's first smartwatch, called the Pixel Watch, made its debut at the company's I/O conference earlier this month alongside the Pixel 6A, Pixel 7, Pixel Buds Pro and a look at Android 13 (here's how you can download the beta now). But Google's announcement was only...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

This $7 Accessory Will Change the Way You Cut Your Pizza, Veggies and More

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Do you eat a lot of pizza? How about veggies or cookies? Would you like an easier way to cut those things up that's super affordable? This kitchen accessory is a must-have and right now it's down to less than $7 at Amazon, a savings of 57%.
SHOPPING
CNET

Amazon Shareholders Vote Down Warehouse Safety Proposals

Amazon's shareholders have rejected a nonbinding proposal that called on the company to abandon warehouse productivity practices blamed for high injury rates, even as the company faces a growing unionization push. Also rejected at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday: another proposal calling for an independent audit of working...
BESSEMER, AL
CNET

This Kate Spade Summer Sale Gives You Up to 40% Off Sitewide

There have been quite a few Kate Spade sales this year, and another good one starts today. You can find deals for handbags, apparel and accessories through May 30 using the offer code HELLOSUMMER at checkout. During this summer sale, enjoy 20% off when you spend $200, 30% off when you spend $400 and 40% off when you spend $600.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Best MacBook Deals: Save $99 on a MacBook Air, $249 on a 13-inch MacBook Pro

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The 14-inch MacBook Pro and its larger 16-inch Pro sibling, both based on Apple's M1 Pro chip, are the company's biggest and most powerful MacBooks. While these models are occasionally discounted by up to $249, both the 14- and 16-inch models are selling at full price right now. You can, however, save $249 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 at Amazon. The 13-inch Pro lacks the M1 Pro processor of its bigger Pro siblings, but its M1 chip is a big step up from the previous Intel-based MacBook Pro. And Apple's least expensive laptop, the MacBook Air, is even more affordable right now -- it's on sale at Best Buy for $900.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best DIY Home Security Systems for 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. DIY home security systems have some major advantages over professional security system companies such as ADT and Vivint. Most importantly, they make home security more affordable. You don't have to pay thousands of dollars upfront or over the course of a multiyear contract. DIY home security systems cost a few hundred bucks, and you can install them yourself. Plus, you won't run into hidden fees.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra: Which High-End Streaming Device Is Best for You?

At CNET we've reviewed nearly all of the best streaming devices and when it comes to the most powerful, our favorites are the Roku Ultra and the Apple TV 4K. Roku recently updated the Ultra for 2022 by including the previously separate Voice Remote Pro in the box. While this is a welcome upgrade, the device itself remains unchanged from its 2020 iteration. This means that both the Ultra and the Apple TV 4K continue to offer similar specifications, despite the Ultra's new-for-2022 status. Both devices remain internet-connected boxes that take TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video , Disney Plus, HBO Max and Hulu and send them to any TV -- and both are packed with features.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Verizon Customers: Here's Why Your Phone Bill's About to Increase

Verizon is adjusting some of its fees for consumers and business users. On May 16 the nation's largest carrier announced that it will be raising the administrative fees for consumer accounts by $1.35 per voice line to $3.30 per line, per month starting on its users' June billing cycle. After...
BUSINESS
CNET

Twitter Pays $150 Million Settlement for Using Phone Numbers for Targeted Ads

Twitter has agreed to pay a $150 million penalty from the US Federal Trade Commission over allegations it used account security data like phone numbers and email addresses to target advertising at users. Twitter had told users their phone numbers and emails would be used to protect their accounts with two-factor authentication, but then also used them for advertising purposes between 2014 and 2019, the FTC said Wednesday.
INTERNET
CNET

My Top 5 Wishes for Apple's iPhone 14

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro sit among the best phones you can buy in 2022, thanks to the lineup's superb all-around performance and camera skills. But, we may have better specs and features to look forward to later this year. Rumor has it that Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are on their way with a few possible design and camera updates (maybe even an upgraded selfie camera).
CELL PHONES

